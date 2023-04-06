Early Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes: Multiplayer maps, Gunfight more

Infinity Ward has come out swinging in Season 3 for Modern Warfare 2, delivering a wide variety of fresh multiplayer content for the upcoming season.

A segment of the Modern Warfare 2 community slammed Season 2 for adding an “all-time low” amount of content. Perk changes, a beta map, and a Dome remake weren’t enough to satiate the hunger, expecting more. Infinity Ward listened to feedback and pushed up the release of Himmelatt Expo in Season 2 Reloaded.

Season 3 builds on that momentum, re-introduces Gunfight, and introduces four new multiplayer maps on the first day of the new season.

Here is everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 3.

Pelayo’s Lighthouse and NVG mode coming to MW2

FaZe Dirty Pelayo’s Lighthouse features the main house from Estate.

Modern Warfare (2019) featured a multiplayer playlist with nighttime versions of maps and players used night vision goggles to see. MW2 players created a Reddit thread, begging Infinity Ward to add the mode back, and they got their wish. Season 3 adds one NVG map

Pelayo’s Lighthouse is a new 6v6 multiplayer map that pays homage to the iconic MW2 (2009) map Estate, without being a complete remake. The map includes the main house from Estate, while the rest of the environment is unchartered territory.

Before Modern Warafare 2 launched, Infinity Ward reassured fans, Gunfight would eventually come to the game. The 2v2 game mode has squads either take each other out or capture a flag in overtime. Gunfight’s fast-paced attracted a passionate following, and Season 3 delivers four maps for the fan-favorite game mode.

Season 3 also marks the long-awaited return of the Intervention sniper, which was a beloved weapon from the original MW2.

Early Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes

Here are the early Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes

Gunfight returns for MWII, New Maps

Small team, multi-round cage matches. First duo to reach the round win limit is victorious.

A contemporary classic from Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (2019) and the precursor to Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Gulag confrontations, Gunfight is the four-player, duo-against-duo game mode where random Loadouts and small cage-match-style maps dictate tactical and fast-paced combat.

For those unfamiliar with this mode: Each round, two duos spawn on either side of a map with the same random Loadout. A duo wins a round when they reduce the opposing duo’s health to zero or, if this is not done before the round timer expires, the first duo who captures an Overtime flag at the center of the map wins. Ties can occur if duos have the same health and the Overtime flag is not captured at the end of a round’s overtime period, at which point both duos will be awarded a “round win” for scoring purposes. The first duo to win six rounds wins the match.

Here’s where you’ll find a squadmate and drop in to face off against a rival duo:

Gunfight maps

Alley: Somewhere in the Al Mazrah region, a small marketplace is cleared out as strike teams prepare to go in, weapons hot.

Blacksite: A training ground for Operators wanting to return to the warzone. Its location is classified. Learn more about this new map, which also serves as the new Warzone 2.0 Gulag for Al Mazrah, elsewhere in this announcement blog.

Shipment: The OG since 2007; get your sea legs as soon as the timer hits zero, lest you get thrown overboard.

Exhibit: In addition, another Gunfight locale among the core four locations at launch.

In addition to the standard Gunfight mode, the Gunfight OSP mode variant (coming in-season) will be made available during the season as part of regular Playlist updates.

Three new core maps, two battle maps

Pelayo’s Lighthouse (Core Map, Launch)

As rain pounds the cliffs of this small, craggy island, a lighthouse offers guidance to passing ships in the night. Even so, nearby shipwrecks tell of the immense danger that comes with navigating the rocky seas.

Black Gold (Core Map, Launch)

Based on the Rohan Oil section of Al Mazrah, this Core Map will be the first iteration of night operations in Modern Warfare II. Operators will have to use their night vision goggles, equip thermal optics, or use the available light sources to their advantage to secure victory in this critical strategic location.

Rohan Oil (Battle Map, Launch)

An expansion of the Core Map, Rohan Oil widens the combat arena across this Warzone 2.0 point of interest and shifts into daytime, allowing for plenty of air and land vehicles to barrel past refinery silos toward objectives.

Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map, Launch)

South of Rohan Oil, the Sattiq Cave Complex provides an interesting mix of verticality, small building skirmishes, and interior combat via its intricate cave network. Note the downed plane and the area surrounding it; this may be familiar to veterans of the franchise. . . .

Cranked

First seen in Call of Duty®: Ghosts and most recently as part of Modern Warfare® (2019) and Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War, Cranked takes Team Deathmatch and amps up the intensity by putting a countdown on any Operator who earns an elimination. If they cannot earn another elimination before the timer hits zero, they meet an untimely explosive death.

We will update this page when we know the full scope of what’s coming in Season 3.