How to get TMNT ‘Shredder’ Operator in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

TMNT’s main villain, Shredder is coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the new Season 2 Reloaded. So, here’s how to get it, when it will become available, and how much it will cost.

Adding to a variety of crossover skins, from Messi, Pogba, and Neymar JR comes the brand new Operator skin, Shredder. Many will know this character from his role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the main villain and the leader of the notorious Foot Clan.

Now, he’s coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a part of the Season 2 Reloaded and fans are thrilled. So, here’s when he’ll unlock as an Operator, how to get hold of him, and how much Shredder will cost in the COD store.

When is Shredder coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activison

The TMNT Shredder Operator will be arriving in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on March 21, 2023, almost one week after the beginning of Season 2 Reloaded.

While there’s no specified time we can expect to see the Operator, it’s likely that it will arrive around 10 AM PT or 6 PM GMT.

How to unlock Shredder in MW2 and Warzone 2

When March 21st rolls around, you’ll need to head into the store and look for the Shredder Operator Bundle. It will cost 2,400 COD points and will come with a variety of new gear, skins, and of course, the Shredder Operator. All included items are listed below:

Shredder Operator

Vehicle Skin for Light Tank

KV Broadside “Oroku” Shotgun

Dual Kodachis “Steel Claws” Melee Weapon

Weapon Vinyl

ISO Hemlock “Saki” Assault Rifle

Foot Clan Weapon Charm

If you already have enough COD points saved from the game’s Battle Pass or previous packages then there’s no need to buy more. However, if you do, we recommend purchasing COD Point Bundles, or spending $19l99 on 2,400 COD points.

So, that’s when and where you can get hold of the deadly Shredder Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 during Season 2 Reloaded. While waiting for it to release, take a look at some of our other handy CoD content and guides:

