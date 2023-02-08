All new modes coming in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2: Gun Game, Grind, more

A number of new multiplayer modes have been confirmed to be arriving in Modern Warfare 2 with the launch of Season 2, with 6 popular classic modes coming back that are sure to keep players entertained.

Season 2 has been a long time coming for MW2 and Warzone 2 players, after delays brought it into mid-February and a lack of new content promised saw multiplayer players furious at how little attention it received in comparison to the battle royale portion of the game.

Now, though, the big day is almost here, and with a number of new maps in the pipeline and some big meta changes expected, players have been told of several new modes they can look forward to playing, with several classics making their return to the franchise.

Article continues after ad

New MW2 Season 2 modes

Activision Drop Zone first appeared in Modern Warfare 3.

As revealed in the latest Modern Warfare 2 roadmap, a number of new modes are coming to multiplayer both at the launch of Season 2 and in-season as well. They are:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Launch Gun Game Infected Grind

In season Drop Zone All or Nothing One in the Chamber



These will all be familiar to CoD players who have been around the series for a while, especially with Party Games such as Gun Game and One in the Chamber appearing once again.

Be sure to check out what else is coming in Modern Warfare 2 to see what you can expect in Season 2.