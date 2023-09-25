How to get Ash Williams Evil Dead Operator skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Ash Williams from Evil Dead 2 is ready to slay in Call of Duty. Here’s how to get the Ash Evil Dead 2 Operator for yourself in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Ash Williams has been a legendary figure in the Evil Dead franchise, known for his battle against Deadites. This character, synonymous with his boomstick and chainsaw, is now ready to bring his unique brand of heroism to the Call of Duty series.

The iconic hero now has his own Operator skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and it’s as action-packed as fans would expect.

Article continues after ad

The unique Operator Skin will be available for purchase in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during Season 6’s The Haunting event. Here’s how you can snag this one for yourself.

Article continues after ad

How to Get Ash Williams Operator Skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To get the Ash Williams Evil Dead 2 Operator skin, it’s expected that players can purchase it from the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 stores during Season 6’s The Haunting event, starting on October 17, 2023.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Ash Williams Evil Dead 2 Operator bundle is anticipated to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99, and will not only unlock the Ash Williams Operator but also gain access to boomstick Weapon Blueprints and plenty of gear to slay foes.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s worth noting that the Ash Williams Evil Dead 2 Operator skin may only be acquired during Season 6, so be sure to grab it while it’s available to not miss out on bringing the power of Ash to your game.

Article continues after ad

Now, with Call of Duty’s new Carry Forward system, players can now take their purchased Operators, weapons, and more into the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 release.

That’s all there is to know about the Ash Wiliams Evil Dead 2 Operator skin for now. Given the excitement surrounding the introduction of such an iconic character, you can expect to see plenty of the chainsaw-wielding hero in your lobbies throughout Season 6.