How to get The Boys’ A-Train & Firecracker Operator skins in MW3 & Warzone

Two more characters from The Boys are dropping into Call of Duty with Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1. Here’s how you can unlock the latest Operator skins through the collab.

When it comes to premium bundles, CoD is no stranger to collaborating with high-profile IPs. Be it horror movie icons wreaking havoc in Warzone or the likes of DOOM making a splash in multiplayer, there’s always something getting players to open their wallets.

Most notably of late was a crossover with The Boys, one that saw Homelander causing perhaps a little too much mayhem. Now, with Season 4 of the Prime Video series drawing near, the in-game collaboration is set to continue.

Next up comes two additional ‘Supes’ as part of the highly anticipated MW3 x Warzone integration. So from when these skins drop to how you can unlock them, here’s all you need to know.

Prime Video Homelander has been tearing it up not just in CoD, but in Mortal Kombat 1 lately as well.

Which new Supes from The Boys are joining CoD?

A-Train and Firecracker are the two characters set to join Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in the near future. While the first crossover saw Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight all join the game, the second batch drops to just two newcomers.

A-Train has been a staple of the series since its very first episode, known for being the fastest in the world. At least, when his legs are working. Meanwhile, Firecracker is a brand new character to the show set to debut in Season 4, a character not previously featured in the comics.

When do A-Train & Firecracker arrive in MW3 & Warzone?

Both the A-Train and Firecracker skins are set to land as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update across both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. An exact date hasn’t yet been set in stone for this mid-season refresh, but we can expect to see it at some point in January 2024.

How to get A-Train Operator skin in MW3 & Warzone

When the A-Train Operator arrives in CoD, it’s expected to follow the trend of previous skins from The Boys. Fans will be able to purchase a dedicated A-Train bundle in the CoD store, usually priced at 2,400 CoD Points.

Activision A-Train in Call of Duty.

Included in the A-Train bundle are the following items:

“Turbocharged” assault rifle blueprint

“Fast AF” SMG blueprint

“Here Comes the A-Train” animated calling card

“A-Train” weapon sticker

“Turbo Rush Energy Drink” weapon charm

“World’s Fastest Man” animated emblem

“The Boys A-Train” loading screen

“Fastest Man in the World” finishing move

How to get Firecracker Operator skin in MW3 & Warzone

No different from all other characters in the crossover, Firecracker will also seemingly get her own bundle in the CoD store for the same expected price of 2,400 CoD Points as always.

Activision Firecracker in Call of Duty.

Included in the Firecracker bundle are the following items:

“Firecracker” Operator Skin.

“Smoking Gun” Assault Rifle”

“Fellow Patriot” LMG

“Truthbomb” Animated Calling Card

“Firecracker” Weapon Sticker

“Second Protects” Weapon Charm

“Eagle Eyed” Animated Emblem

“Freedom of Speech” Finishing Move

So that’s all there is to know about the next batch of Suped up skins arriving in CoD during Season 1. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on everything we know about The Boys Season 4 right here.