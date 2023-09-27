How to get every Spawn skin in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 6

Season 6 features Spawn as its headline act. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the superhero in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Instead of bringing back a familiar face from the COD franchise as the marquee operator in Season 6, Activision teamed up with Todd McFarlane to bring his iconic comic book superhero Spawn to MW2 and Warzone.

Spawn fits in perfectly with the rest of the Call of Duty operators. Fans are probably most familiar with the dark and twisted character from the HBO animated series. The hero started as a decorated officer in the US Marine Corps and served as an assassin for the CIA before getting his superpowers and becoming a Hellspawn.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into what’s required to add this superhero to your operator location.

How to unlock Spawn in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

In order to unlock the base Spawn Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, players will need to purchase the Season 6 Battle Pass for 1100 CoD Points, which is equivalent to $9.99 / £8.50.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

As it’s a Tier 0 skin, it’ll be instantly available after the Battle Pass purchase. You will also get the Al Simmons skin, a “skilled assassin and military intelligence officer who would return to earth as Spawn after being betrayed.”

Article continues after ad

Additional Spawn skins in Season 6 Battle Pass

Here is how to unlock all four Spawn operator skins. It’s important to note that BlackCell owners will receive a gold variant of each Battle Pass unlock. BlackCell costs $24.99 and includes other benefits such as 1,100 COD Points instantly, 20 Tier Skips, and more.

Article continues after ad

“Mil-Spawn” (Sector F8, HVT)

“Burned Spawn” (Sector F15, HVT)

“Nikto Spawn” (Sector F17, HVT)

“Spawn” (Victory Sector)

That’s everything we know about Spawn in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more, check out the rest of our Season 6 coverage.