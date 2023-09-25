How to get Skeletor Operator skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Skeletor is set to make his menacing debut in Call of Duty. Here’s how to get the Skeletor Operator skin for yourself in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Skeletor has been a legendary figure in the Masters of the Universe franchise, known as the archenemy of He-Man. The character, synonymous with evil sorcery and skull-faced visage, is now ready to bring his unique brand of villainy to the Call of Duty series.

The iconic villain now has his own Operator skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and it’s as sinister as fans would expect.

The unique Operator Skin will be available for purchase in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during Season 6’s The Haunting event. Here’s how you can unlock it for yourself.

How to Get Skeletor Operator Skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To get the Skeletor Operator skin, players are expected to be able to purchase it from the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 stores during Season 6’s The Haunting event, starting on October 17.

The Skeletor Operator bundle is anticipated to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99, and will not only unlock the Skeletor Operator but also gain access to evil sorcery-themed Blueprints and Emblems, complete with this iconic villain’s aesthetic.

However, it’s worth noting that the Skeletor Operator skin can only be acquired during Season 6, so be sure to grab it while it’s available to not miss out on bringing the power of Skeletor into Call of Duty.

And now, with the benefit of the Carry Forward system, players can take their purchased Operators, weapons, and more into the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 release.

That’s all there is to know about the Skeletor Operator skin for now. Players can look forward to seeing plenty of the skull-faced villain in your lobbies throughout Season 6.