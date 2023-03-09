How to unlock Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is adding a bunch of new content, including the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle. Here’s how players can unlock it and use it in MW2 and Warzone 2.

New weapons are some of the most exciting content introduced whenever a new season is introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 update introduced four new weapons: the ISO Hemlock, the KV Broadside, the Crossbow, and the Dual Kodachis.

Now, thanks to the early patch notes for Season 2 Reloaded, fans know that the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle is the next new weapon coming to the game. Here’s how players can unlock this new Rifle in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

How to unlock MW2’s Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

To unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, players can complete its Weapon Challenge, which requires you to get 25 Double Kills with a Marksman Rifle. Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle available after the update.

While some may think getting 25 Double Kills is not too hard of a challenge, doing so with a Marksman Rifle may actually test players’ skill. As such, a semi-automatic Marksman Rifle like the LM-S will probably be the best choice for completing this challenge, as its faster rate of fire makes it easier to get quick kills back-to-back.

As for the Tempus Torrent itself, Call of Duty’s official blog post describes it as offering “impressive damage and a fast-firing mechanism.” Additionally, the Rifle will have a base capacity of 20 rounds with fairly predictable recoil.

It’s also worth noting that like the newly introduced KV Broadside, the Tempus Torrent is also part of an existing Weapons Platform: the M4 Platform. This means that most attachments unlocked for that Platform can be used on this new Marksman Rifle.

And that’s everything fans need to know about unlocking the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. For more Modern Warfare 2 guides, check out the links below:

