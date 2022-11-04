MW2 skins confirmed for Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. & Paul Pogba

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

After long speculation, Activision confirmed Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Paul Pogba Operator skins are coming to Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty made plenty of waves with ambitious crossovers during Vanguard. Including bundles for, Attack on Titan, Terminator, and Godzilla vs. King Kong. Each event received varying degrees of criticism, so Activision returned to the drawing board for Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 brought out the big guns, using a-list celebrities for its marketing campaign, and flooded every medium with big-budget trailers. Things didn’t stop there as a leak revealed big-name football stars coming as Operators. On October 27, leaked photos of Paul Pogba and Neymar skins surfaced.

Activision confirmed Messi, Neymar, and Pogba Operator skins are coming to Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and CoD Mobile.

Activision Currently, Warzone supports Operators from a variety of Call of Duty titles.

The Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed the football Operators on November 4.

There are currently 25 Operator skins in Modern Warfare 2. 18 Operators can be unlocked through Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops Missions, and Price, Farrah, and Ghost are available through purchasing the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition.

Activision did not give an official release date, and currently, there is no in-game store. We do know that Season 1 launches on November 16, alongside Warzone 2.

In Modern Warfare 2’s launch blog, the developers stated, “alongside new Operators that will arrive in season 1 and beyond.”

We will provide an update when we know the release date and the method for unlocking Modern Warfare 2’s football Operator skins.