How to get V4L3RIA Operator in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone

Looking to expand your list of Operators in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone? Well, here’s how to get hold of V4L3RIA, the powerful robot added during Season 6.

The final season of Modern Warfare 2 is upon us, bringing players a variety of new weapons, maps, and Operators. Naturally, many fans are looking to grab as many new weapons and Operators as they can, especially since some of them are favorites from other titles, and others are brand new characters.

One such new character is the advanced and deadly robot, V4L3RIA. Introduced in Season 6, this operator has an almost clear design, revealing some pretty technical robotics underneath. This Operator brings something exciting to the game, including a new finishing move. Here’s how to unlock this new addition.

How to unlock V4L3RIA in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Activision

Players will be thrilled to find out that unlocking V4L3RIA in both Warzone 2 and MW2 is extremely easy. All you need to do is buy the Blackcell Battle Pass and V4L3RIA will automatically be unlocked for you to enjoy.

There are no challenges you need to complete, nor are there any specific requirements you have to meet, all you need to do is buy the BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 6, which costs $29.99.

Whats included with V4L3RIA in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Since V4L3RIA doesn’t come as a bundle, there’s not much that accompanies this Operator, aside from all the other rewards you get by purchasing the Battle Pass.

That being said, you do get access to V4L3RIA’s pet, otherwise known as Megabyte. This pet serves as a new finishing move for players, which you can also equip if desired.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get hold of V4L3RIA in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While working through the Battle Pass, take a look at some of our other handy Call of Duty guides and content:

