Modern Warfare 2: How to unlock the “Bad Boonie” Operator Skin for Captain Price

Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded update brings a new Operator Skin for Captain Price called ‘Bad Boonie’ that players can unlock. Here’s how players can earn this new skin.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch notes are here, introducing a ton of new content to the game ahead of Season 3.

Season 2 Reloaded will bring a new 6v6 map called Himmelmet Expo, a new Marksman Rifle, and the TMNT Shredder Bundle among other things.

Fans of MW2’s Special Ops Raids can also expect Episode 2, which brings with it the ‘Bad Boonie’ Operator Skin for Captain Price. Here’s everything players need to know about unlocking this skin next season.

How to Unlock MW2’s ‘Bad Boonie’ Operator Skin

As revealed by the early patch notes for Season 2 Reloaded, players can unlock Captain Price’s ‘Bad Boonie’ skin by completing Raid Episode 2.

After players have unlocked this skin for Captain Price, they can use it across Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer modes as well as in Warzone 2.

Activision Episode 2 has Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz go on a mission in a missile silo.

Raid Episode 2 itself continues from where Atomgarad Episode 1 left off, with Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz ascending the interior of a missile silo.

During the mission, the team must navigate the vast facility to identify and acquire a payload while fighting off enemy resistance.

Preparing for Raid Episode 2

There are a few things players can do before Raid Episode 2 releases. First things first, players should try to get two friends to coordinate the raid with, as it will be much easier than playing with randoms online.

Next, players should consider leveling up their Kits through prior Special Ops missions, as Episode 2 looks like it’ll be a challenge. Players can earn Stars by replaying Special Ops missions to max out Kits. For those who don’t mind spending a bit, Season 2 will offer a Raid Bundle with a Special Ops Kit Boost to help speed up the process.

And that’s everything players need to know about unlocking Captain Price’s ‘Bad Boonie’ Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded. For more Modern Warfare 2 guides check out the links listed below:

