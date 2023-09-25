How to get Alucard Hellsing Operator skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Alucard from Hellsing is ready to combat the supernatural and the undead in Call of Duty. Here’s how to get the Alucard Hellsing Operator for yourself in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Alucard has been a legendary figure in the Hellsing franchise, known for his role as a tyrannical vampire-turned-vampire-hunter. This character, synonymous with combating the forces of hell, is now ready to bring his unique brand of supernatural prowess to the Call of Duty series.

The iconic vampire hunter now has his own Operator skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and it’s as formidable as fans would expect.

The unique Operator Skin will be available for purchase in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during Season 6’s The Haunting event. Here’s how you can grab this one for yourself.

How to Get Alucard Operator Skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To get the Alucard Hellsing Operator skin, players it’s expected that players will need to purchase the exclusive Alucard Operator bundle from the in-game Store during Season 6’s The Haunting event.

The bundle is anticipated to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99 / £16.79, and will not only unlock the Alucard Operator but also gain access to unique Weapon Blueprints and other gear, complete with this iconic character’s aesthetic, allowing players to combat the undead and the supernatural in style.

However, it’s worth noting that the Alucard Hellsing Operator skin can only be acquired during Season 6, so be sure to grab it while it’s available to not miss out on bringing the power of Alucard to your game.

And in good news for Call of Duty fans, players can make use of the new Carry Forward system to take their purchased Operators, weapons, and more into the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 release.

That’s all there is to know about the Alucard Hellsing Operator skin for now. Given the excitement surrounding the introduction of such an iconic character, you can expect to see plenty of the vampire hunter in your lobbies throughout Season 6.