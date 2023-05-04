How to get Kevin Durant operator skin in Warzone 2 and MW2

A new operator is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the form of Pheonix Sun Basketball star Kevin Durant. So, here’s how to get hold of it and when it’ll be coming to the game.

Call of Duty is no stranger to adding legendary sports heroes to its roster of operators. Recently we saw the addition of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba, with many players jumping into the game to play as their sporting heroes. Now, Basketball fans can be equally as thrilled, with the addition of Kevin Durant.

Teased by Call of Duty, the Basketball icon and two-time NBA Champion will soon be arriving in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the form of an operator bundle.

So, with that in mind, here’s how to get hold of the skin and when it’ll be arriving in the game.

When is the Kevin Durant operator bundle coming to MW2 and Warzone 2?

Thanks to a tweet by Call of Duty, we know that the Kevin Durant operator bundle will be coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on May 10, 2023 and we can expect to see it drop into the store at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

The new operators’ release will coincide with the release of Season 3 Reloaded, meaning we can expect a lot more than just a new operator bundle.

How to get the Kevin Durant operator bundle: Cost & contents

To get hold of the Kevin Durant operator bundle, look in the game’s COD Store. Upon its release, you’ll be able to find it in the Featured or Most Popular section of the Store. You won’t need to complete any challenges to grab this new operator and some new items.

Activision Unlock another sporting legend through Call of Duty’s store.

How much will the Kevin Durant operator bundle cost?

While we don’t yet know how much the Kevin Durant operator bundle will cost, we can base it on the release of other bundles like Neymar, Messi, and Shredder, which all cost around 2400 COD Points. It’s likely that the Kevin Durant operator bundle will cost around the same.

What’s in the Kevin Durant operator bundle

As it typically goes with most operator bundles, you won’t only get the chance to play as Kevin Durant after purchasing the set, in fact, you’ll get seven different items with this bundle.

These items include:

Kevin Durant Operator Skin

“Deadly from Downtown” Finishing Move

“Reap This” AR Blueprint & “Easy Money” Sniper Blueprint

“Ankle-Breaker” Loading Screen

“B-Ball” Weapon Charm

“KD Baller” Animated Emblem

“Hoops” Sticker

So, that’s when and where you can get hold of the upcoming Kevin Durant Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 during Season 3 Reloaded. While waiting for it to release, take a look at some of our other handy CoD content and guides:

