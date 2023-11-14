New Modern Warfare 3 army veteran Operator is actually The Rock’s cousin

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has just unveiled its newest operator, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealing online that Koa King is in fact inspired by his cousin who is a real-life Navy Veteran of the United States.

Call of Duty is one of the most famous video game franchises of all time. As a result, it has become commonplace for the series to introduce celebrity operators for gamers to embody throughout multiplayer mayhem. The likes of Nicki Minaj even being transformed into a playable CoD player most recently.

Article continues after ad

The newest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Operator, while not directly a celeb, is in fact a relative of one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Article continues after ad

In collaboration with Veterans Day, a federal holiday in the United States that recognizes and celebrates the dedication of those who have served in the military, CoD has introduced its newest Operator, Koa King. Koa meaning warrior in Samoan.

On Twitter, The Rock confirmed that the Koa King is played by his cousin Ben, who he calls an “inspiration” and states that his inclusion in the game is a “phenomenal partnership.”

Article continues after ad

“This is my cousin, Ben, who I consider my brother – and this is incredible. Ben is a 16-year decorated Navy Seal, command member of SEAL TEAM 6, multiple Bronze Stars, and Purple Heart recipient.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“He served our great nation and now he serves the veteran community as the inspiration behind the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack, which incorporates his military service and our Samoan heritage.”

The Rock then added that, “every purchase of the pack in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 goes directly towards the placement of U.S. and U.K. veterans in great jobs & careers.”

Article continues after ad

Johnson then finally added that he thinks “this whole thing is very cool and badass,” with many CoD fans flooding the comments section and also sharing their love and admiration for Ben and CoD for recognizing Army Vets in this way.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.