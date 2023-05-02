Warzone 2 players meme new Kevin Durant operator

Kevin Durant is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as an operator, eliciting a mixed reaction from community members.

Activision has already made several crossovers into the sports world for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Paul Pogba joined the game as operators during the World Cup.

The developers also called on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young to feature in an MW2 teaser trailer, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

To celebrate the NBA playoffs, Activision is embarking on yet another ambitious sports collaboration.

WZ2 and MW2 players mock Kevin Durant operator announcement

On May 2, Activision announced a new Call of Duty operator is coming to Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and CoD Mobile.

Call of Duty insider Charlieintel reported that the mystery basketball player is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant because the teaser says Easy Money Sniper, which is Durant’s Instagram handle. The Call of Duty Facebook page also uploaded the video as KD teaser before changing it.

Community members took turns mocking the announcement. Kevin Durant infamously joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and received criticism for joining a superteam already loaded with superstars.

One player responded: “Operator can only win when playing trios or quads with 2-3 other superstar operators.”

A second user joked: “Oh great, his finishing move will be to join one of the last 2 remaining squads in the final circle.”

Joking aside, community members took issue with prioritizing a basketball crossover over more relevant characters. “Why are they doing sports stars? It would be way more interesting for famous actors and people from action movies.”

Modern Warfare 2 players celebrated when the “annoying” soccer event finally ended, and community members tend to share a similar sentiment for the basketball event.