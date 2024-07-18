Legendary WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is coming to Call of Duty. Here’s how to get the Lucha libre icon’s Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Who’s that jumping out the sky and dropping into Urzikstan? It’s WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio ready to make the whole lobby tap out in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Season 5 of Activision’s massive FPS franchise is bringing the series’ first-ever WWE crossover. Three of WWE’s modern icons are joining the fray including the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, always-on-top Rhea Ripley, and masked legend Rey Mysterio.

If you’re a die-hard member of the Latino World Order, you’ll be looking to snap up their leader in Season 5. Here’s how to get the Rey Mysterio Operator skin in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to get the Rey Mysterio WWE skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

The Rey Mysterio Operator Skin will be part of one of Season 5’s Operator Bundles for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Purchasing the Tracer Pack – WWE Rey Mysterio Operator Bundle will allow you to go into battle as the high-flying Hall of Famer.

The exact price of the Rey Mysterio Operator Bundle for Season 5 hasn’t been released as of yet. Given how previous crossover bundles have looked, you can expect to pay around 2,400 Credits.

What’s in the Rey Mysterio Operator Bundle for Warzone & Modern Warfare 3?

It has become a standard for these sorts of packs to include a few extra goodies to compliment the Operator skin. the Tracer Pack – WWE Rey Mysterio Operator Bundle will likely follow suit.

Early intel suggests that the bundle includes:

The Ultimate Underdog – Rey Mysterio Operator

Two Red and Black Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Charm

Weapon Sticker

Large Decal

Loading Screen

Mysterio Bulldog – Finishing Move

This information should be taken with a grain of salt until Activision confirms it or Season 5 launches, however.

Activision We may have already gotten a look at the Bulldog Finisher.

Of course, if you aren’t down with the LWO, you could be looking for info on how to show out as one of their biggest rivals.

If you’re keen on playing as this deadbeat dad’s future daughter-in-law, check out our guide on how to unlock the Rhea Ripley Operator Skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3’s Season 5 Battle Pass.