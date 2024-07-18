The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is about to show CoD lobbies why they call him the American Nightmare. Here’s how to get the Cody Rhodes Operator skin in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Cody Rhodes is coming to Call of Duty to claim his kingdom. Failing that, he’ll at least claim a few eliminations.

Season 5 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is giving players the franchise’s first-ever WWE crossover. The battlefield is set to host three of the WWE’s most popular Superstars including Hall-of-Famer Rey Mysterio, Rhea bloody Ripley, and current top guy Cody Rhodes.

If you’re looking to beat the odds as the ultimate babyface, we’ve got you covered. This guide will go over how to get the Cody Rhodes Operator skin in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to get the Cody Rhodes WWE skin in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

The Cody Rhodes Operator Skin will be part of one of Season 5’s Operator Bundles for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Purchasing the Tracer Pack – WWE Cody Rhodes Operator Bundle will let you enter the fray as the undisputed champion of Call of Duty.

We don’t have the exact price for Season 5’s Cody Rhodes Operator Bundle just yet. Expect to pay roughly 2,400 Credits based on the average price of similar packs in the past. We’ll be sure to update this with the confirmed figure as soon as it’s available.

What’s in the Cody Rhodes Operator Bundle for Warzone & Modern Warfare 3?

Most Operator Bundles will include a few extra bits and pieces on top of the Operator Skin. The Tracer Pack – WWE Cody Rhodes Operator Bundle will likely be no different and you can expect some additional cosmetics.

Early intel suggests that this bundle will include:

American Nightmare – Cody Rhodes Operator

Two Stars and Stripes-Themed Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Charm

Weapon Sticker

Large Decal

Loading Screen

Cross Rhodes – Finishing Move

This is currently unconfirmed so take it with a grain of salt until Activision verifies or Season 5 finally drops.

Activision We don’t know how to feel about watching Cody Rhodes murder Rey Mysterio.

If Cody Rhodes isn’t your style but you still want to step into the boots of a WWE Superstar, we’ve got your other two options covered.

Check out our guides for how to unlock the Rey Mysterio Operator skin or the Rhea Ripley Operator skin if Mami suits you more.

