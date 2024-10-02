How to get Ghost title in Warzone

Victory Titles are handed out at the end of every Warzone match to the winning team, and Ghost is easily one of the most challenging to earn.

Many of these titles simply require you to use meta weapons or earn a certain kind of kill. However, others force you to completely change your approach to a match, and can be extremely difficult to pull off.

If you’re struggling to get the Ghost title in Warzone, here’s everything you need to do and some tips to make like easier.

How to earn Ghost Victory Title

Get kills with Throwing Knives.

Get kills with suppressed weapons.

Take very little damage.

Don’t die more than once.

Win the match.

Activision

You’ll need to play stealthily to earn the Ghost title in Warzone, taking out enemies quietly or avoiding them altogether. There aren’t any specific objectives to be completed, but we do know of a few activities that will improve your chances.

The most important is avoiding damage, as this Victory Title essentially wants you to keep your presence on the map as quiet as possible. As part of that, you also can’t be killed more than once. I’ve managed to get it after one trip to the Gulag, but being brought back two or more times will ruin your chances.

If you do find yourself forced into a gunfight, make sure your weapons have a suppressor equipped, as every kill with an unsilenced gun will make the title harder to get. You also need to try and get some Throwing Knife kills, which can be tricky on Warzone, but each one will go a long way towards the challenge.

Tips to get Ghost title

Put together a stealthy loadout

If you’re going to have any chance of receiving the Ghost Victory Title, you’ll need to make sure your loadout is up to scratch. We recommend running an SMG and Sniper Rifle to cover you at both ranges, both of which should have a silencer equipped so that every kill contributes.

It’s also essential that you equip Throwing Knives for the same reason, so check out our recommended loadout below:

Weapon 1: Static-HV

Weapon 2: Kar98k

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Tracker

Perk 4: Ghost

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Activision / Dexerto

Play Solos

This challenge is all about keeping a low profile and this is much easier to do if you’re playing by yourself. If you’re in a squad, then it’s much easier for enemies to spot you as you move around the map, and the other members of your team could get you caught up in gunfights that are better avoided.

It also means that you only have to fight one player at a time and you’re much less likely to get gunned down from behind. Overall, it’s better to play a Solos match so you can concentrate on the matter at hand instead of worrying about the rest of the team.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to play BR Solos, as the Resurgence version has been removed ahead of Black Ops 6.

Don’t fight until you get your loadout

While it is possible to get the Ghost title after getting a few kills without a suppressor, it makes it much more difficult. With this in mind, it’s best to avoid fights altogether until you can get the custom loadout we outlined above.

So, when you first land, focus on finding cash to purchase your weapons, or simply hold out until a Loadout Drop appears.

Pick a quiet landing spot

Following on from the previous tip, you’ll want to find a quiet landing spot to give yourself the best possible chance of earning the Ghost Victory Title. Since you don’t need to worry about the ground loot on offer, only cash, try to drop somewhere away from the action.

This means avoiding named locations and popular landmarks so that you don’t die too soon and use up your only Gulag trip. That being said, try to land somewhere that has multiple buildings to scavenge through, as you’ll need all the cash you can get.

Hide and pick your moments

If you’re going to get Throwing Knife kills, you’re going to need to get up close and personal with the enemy. However, this also increases your chances of taking damage and puts you at risk of being eliminated.

So, find a nice hiding spot, and don’t push a rival player unless you’re sure you can secure the kill. I’d recommend tucking yourself away inside a building but with access to a window so you can scope out the area if needed.

Then use your Tracker Perk and the sound of their footsteps to pick out enemies. If you want an easy way to get Throwing Knife kills, you can also down enemies with your silenced SMG, before finishing them off with a knife.

It won’t always make for the most action-packed matches, but it’s a small price to pay if you want to get the Victory Title.

It also doesn’t hurt to make sure that you’re using the best controller settings and PC settings to give you the upper hand in each fight.