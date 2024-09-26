Warzone players slam decision to “consolidate” playlist options

Ahead of Black Ops 6 launching on October 23, Raven Software cut down Warzone’s playlist selection, infuriating players.

Warzone rotates through different maps, modes, and squad sizes every week. For example, there might be a week when Solos isn’t available in Resurgence or Vondel won’t be in the map rotation. Players have criticized this system because there is always the chance that their favorite method of playing gets removed.

It’s even worse when you go multiple weeks without your preferred playlist option. In February, Raven Software addressed the concerns and reassured fans, “Our goal is to always appeal to the widest group of players possible across the entire season so that there is something for everyone to play.”

Fans questioned the validity of that promise as the development team announced that they are “consolidating” the current playlist selection by removing Trios and Duos from battle royale and solos and trios won’t be available in Resurgence until further notice.

Activision

So for the final Warzone playlist update until BO6, Urikztsan will only support Solos, Quads, and Plunder Quads. Meanwhile, Resurgence will feature a Duos and Quads map rotation and Trios will be available in Ranked on Rebirth Island.

“They will literally lose tens of thousands of players just because they are not providing the correct modes for everybody,” Warzone Loadout argued. “It might be one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen in this space.”

“You’re essentially sunsetting core branches of your game and giving no real explanation at the time the change is being made,” Westie added.

Raven Software did not specify how long this change will be in effect, but community members fear that the decision will have a negative impact on the title’s future.

“This only leads me to believe that Warzone playerbase numbers are much lower than we all think it is,” CoD content creator BearPig theorized.

For now, Warzone players will have to make do with the squad sizes available, but that will be difficult for those who don’t have a group of friends to play with.