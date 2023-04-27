How to get CDL weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

The Call of Duty League announced Vaznev 9-K weapon blueprints coming to MW2 and Warzone 2. Here is everything you need to know about the new bundles.

In November 2022, Modern Warfare 2 celebrated the start of the 2023 CDL season with bundles for each team. It’s rare to load into a Ranked Play match and not see at least one player representing their favorite CDL organization.

Only one CDL Major remains before championship weekend in Las Vegas. MW2 put the power in the CDL team’s hands to create another way for players to show their support.

Let’s jump right into what CDL fans need to know about the Vaznev 9-K weapon blueprints.

The Call of Duty League announced that the team-designed weapon blueprints will be available on May 2.

CDL General Manager Daniel Tsay stated: “We heard the ask to deliver more customized team designs, so new this season, teams had the opportunity to create their own weapon blueprint in addition to the usual team bundle, and they absolutely ran with it.”

How to purchase the CDL weapon blueprints

Call of Duty League

Players will be able to buy the CDL weapon blueprints through the in-game store. However, the developers did not reveal a price. The bundle includes the Vaznev-9K weapon blueprint, four-player signatures to put on weapons, and a bucket hat weapon charm.

It’s important to note that this is a weapon blueprint, not a camo. This skin will only be available on the Vaznev 9-K, and altering any pre-built attachments will change the weapon’s design.

Tsay argued that the CDL teams were able to be a lot more detailed with a blueprint design, as opposed to a camo. He admitted that it’s risky, given the fact players won’t be able to edit the loadout if the meta changes, but not much has ever changed for the Vazev.

Here is the full CDL loadout.

Barrel: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

That’s everything we know about the CDL team-designed weapon blueprints.

