Call of Duty League pro banned for allegedly using camo unlock tools on CDL account

At least one Call of Duty League pro has been given a permanent ban, allegedly for using unlock tools to get exclusive skins before they even launch in-game on their official CDL accounts, or paying others to get the skins on their account.

On April 10, Seattle Surge’s Jordan ‘Abuzah’ François posted on Twitter that his CDL account had been permanently banned, to which one fan responded saying that he had “had someone with an unlock tool put camos on his account.”

To this, Abuzah responded saying: “I just wanted to have some camo, I do nothing wrong, I didn’t download something.”

After Abuzah’s admission, 3-time world champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks revealed that he knew of one player who had to pay a fine to the Call of Duty League after they had paid for camos.

Finally, Abuzah suggested that around 90% of current pros have used unlock tools or paid someone to give them camos for free.

Unlock tools have become increasingly popular in Call of Duty since the launch of Warzone, as the list of camos, skins, and various other cosmetics became ever more varied.

Using these tools, players can, as expected, unlock everything, even skins that are due to come out weeks or months down the line.

Obviously, this is against the rules and has been known to be a surefire way to cop a ban in Call of Duty, but that hasn’t stopped these CDL pros from taking the risk — and doing it on their professional CDL accounts they use for matches, no less.

Most ironic of all is that when watching CDL matches on-stream, the stream is overlaid with the players’ team camo, so it doesn’t even matter what they use when they’re playing.

