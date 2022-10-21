Call of Duty League skins leaked for Modern Warfare 2: OpTic Texas, LA Thieves, more

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Call of Duty League weapon camos will be returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and some leakers have already given us a sneak peek at them.

Ever since Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, there have been some links to the esports and competitive side of things, with fans being able to represent their favorite teams in a number of different ways.

It started out as character skins but has progressed well beyond that since. Over the last few games, players have been able to purchase bundles to support their favorite Call of Duty League teams that include character skins, weapon skins, weapon charms, watches, calling cards, and badges.

With the early access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign rolling out, some leakers have been able to dive into the files and get their hands on the plans for this year’s CDL crossover.

CDL 2023 camos leaked for Modern Warfare 2

So far, a handful of weapon skins have been leaked, including those for LA Thieves, London Royal Ravens, OpTic Texas, Las Vegas Legion, Toronto Ultra, and New York Subliners.

Images of these camos have been posted by leaker CoD_Perseus, showing the designs that fans can expect this year. And, of course, with this being Modern Warfare, they do look quite modern.

To this point, no other parts of the bundles have been leaked, and it’s only these weapon skins that have surfaced.

There’s no doubt that every team in the league will, of course, have their own unique bundle. This will likely include everything we’ve seen in the past – the character skins, weapon cosmetics, calling cards, badges, and more.

Seeing as Activision has also stuck to the $9.99 (USD)/£8.39 (GBP) price point over the last few years, we’d expect that to stay the same too.

The Call of Duty League’s 2023 season is set to get underway on December 2, so expect to see the bundles drop around that time.