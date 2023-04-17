Call of Duty League confirms Las Vegas as 2023 Championship location

The Call of Duty League announced that Las Vegas will host Modern Warfare 2 Championship weekend. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Call of Duty League Major IV Qualifiers recently concluded, ahead of Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming Major in Columbus, Ohio. Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to attend the venue, as the LAN event will be hosted without a live audience.

CDL teams have one final chance to qualify for Championship Weekend in May, and doors will open back up to fans as Toronto hosts Major V. There have been a few rumblings about where Championship Weekend would be held, but the cat is finally out of the bag.

Article continues after ad

Las Vegas will host Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

On April 17, after months of speculation, Las Vegas was confirmed as the host site for MW2’s final event. Eight teams will compete to win World Championship rings at the Thomas & Mack Center, which is usually home to UNLV athletics.

Matches take place from June 15-18, putting a bow on the 2022/23 season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 19 and 21. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale on the official Call of Duty League website.

Article continues after ad

Only eight out of the 12 CDL teams earn a Championship Weekend spot, and the race to secure a berth is heating up. After Major IV Qualifiers, Las Vegas and Minnesota both have 130 CDL points in a battle for 8th place.

The Boston Breach currently sits in 7th place with 170 points. There is still plenty to play for down the home stretch of the CDL season, and all eyes will be on a potential trip to Vegas.