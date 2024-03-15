How to check Combat Record in Modern Warfare 3: KD, weapon stats & more

Here’s a thorough guide on monitoring your kill/death (KD) ratio and other crucial statistics in Modern Warfare 3.

Warzone 2 controversially launched without a way to check your stats or KD ratio. Modern Warfare 2 also removed the ability to see in post-match reports how many times a player died. However, there is no more hiding in the shadows during MW3, as the game brings back the ability to see how you perform.

Some players probably won’t even want to check their stats to avoid the dread of seeing how much they struggle. But if you need extra help improving, it might be worth checking out our guide on the best MW3 loadouts.

If you are confident in your ability and want to get extra bragging rights with your friends, here is how you check stats in MW3.

How to check the leaderboards & KD ratio in MW3

Players can track their performance from the ‘Stats’ tab of the Modern Warfare 3 menus. If you’re wondering where to find the right section, we’ve got a step-by-step guide below:

Load into Modern Warfare 3’s main menu. Bring up the start menu, which will appear on the right of the screen. Scroll to the ‘Stats’ option and select it. Choose ‘Multiplayer’ to see your record so far.

From here, you will see a full breakdown of your Combat Record, including your K/D and win/loss ratio taken from every match played so far. There are also details on the guns you’ve scored the most kills with and the game modes you’ve been most effective in.

That’s all for checking out stats in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

