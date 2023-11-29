MW3 player claims road to camo mastery is quicker than past CoD games

According to one MW3 player, camo mastery is easier to achieve in the latest Call of Duty compared to previous entries.

On top of providing weapon decorations, mastery camos (or completionist camos) across Call of Duty games let players showcase their skills.

In Modern Warfare 3, each gun features two mastery camos, one from regular multiplayer and the other from Zombies. Unlocking the camos requires players to navigate a series of increasingly difficult challenges, a grind that demanded a huge time investment in previous entries.

However, players have found the grind much more manageable this time around. One CoD veteran claims reaching camo mastery in the new Modern Warfare is a relative breeze.

The camo mastery grind should feel easier in MW3

Longtime Call of Duty fan and Redditor derkerburgl outlined the camo mastery grind required for every title since Cold War. Based on the player’s “speedrunning” habits, it took them about 100 hours to unlock all completionist camos in Cold War.

The same effort in Vanguard similarly required about 100 hours of playtime. In Modern Warfare 2 (2022), time commitment dropped to 60 hours. Apparently, players should spend approximately 48 hours working through Modern Warfare 3’s camo mastery, the user claimed.

They went on to add that, despite a few tiresome challenges, “this is by far the fastest… and easiest it’s ever been.” In fact, the Redditor believes everyone should be able to get full mastery this time, so long as they put in the work.

Activision Blizzard Interstellar Mastery Camo

In the thread, other players acknowledged that mastery camo challenges have improved with MW3, yet some don’t agree that 48 hours to complete is a good estimate.

“I have about 56 hours in so far and I JUST finished leveling MOST of the weapons… I dont think 48 hours isn’t reflective of what people can do right now. I’m thinking it will probably take closer to 72 hours,” replied one person.

Either way, the RGL-80 camo challenge constitutes the biggest obstacle, which shouldn’t be a surprise given widespread player requests for its removal. But these difficulties aside, the consensus seems to be that camo mastery in MW3 is the best it’s ever been.