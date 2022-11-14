How do loadout drops work in Warzone 2? Loadout changes explained

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone 2 players feared Loadout Drops would not return, but the fan-favorite items are back with an added twist. Here’s everything you need to know about Loadouts in Warzone 2.

In September, fans got their first glimpse of Warzone 2 gameplay during Call of Duty Next. Loadout Drops were controversially removed from the playtest, outraging CoD community members.

Activision backtracked from its initial decision, confirming the item would be back on the menu.

Loadout Drops return for Warzone 2, but with a fresh coat of paint. Lets’s jump right into what’s different this time around.

Activision After some initial doubts, Loadout Drops return for Warzone 2 after all.

How do Loadout drops work in Warzone 2?

Having the right weapons equipped for different situations was essential in the original Warzone experience. Players could purchase multiple Loadout Drops during a match, mixing and matching weapons.

Loadout Drops can no longer be purchased from a Buy Station in Warzone 2.

Instead, Buy Stations only contain Primary Weapons from a player’s Loadouts.

Warzone 2: What’s inside Loadout Drops?

Here’s everything Loadout Drops contain in Warzone 2.

Primary and Secondary Weapon

and Lethal and Tactical Equipment

and Perk Package — A premade set of four Perks containing Modern Warfare II Base, Bonus, and Ultimate Perks.

Activision Loadouts can be earned through Loadout Drops or by completing a Stronghold.

How to get Loadout Drops in Warzone 2

There are two methods of acquiring a loadout in Warzone 2, which include:

Loadout Drops: Loadout Drops randomly drop between the second and sixth circle collapses as part of an in-game event. Clearing out a Stronghold

What are Strongholds?

Strongholds are enemy hideouts filled with AI enemies.

Activision explained in a blog, “At the end of the first circle collapse in Battle Royale matches, three Strongholds are activated around the map and do not require a key for access.”

The first team that reaches a Stronghold must defuse a bomb before time expires. If the bomb detonates, the mission changes to clearing a specific amount of AI enemies.

Completing a stronghold offers a Loadout Crate and a temporary UAV that covers the surrounding area.