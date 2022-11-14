Warzone 2 Black Sites: How to get Black Site key and free Weapon Blueprints

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Warzone 2 Black Sites can increase your win rate if your squad is successful, so here’s everything you need to know about this new mechanic.

The Warzone 2 AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites are features that reward players with Custom Loadouts and Weapon Blueprints. This new system can lead to some extremely dangerous firefights, but the rewards often make it worth the risk.

After all, having access to Warzone 2’s best guns and Weapon Blueprints can give you a huge advantage in the game. So, if you’re wondering what Black Sites are and how you can get the Black Site key, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Warzone 2 Black Sites explained

To put it simply, Black Sites are a more dangerous form of Strongholds. However, unlike Strongholds, they reward players with a permanent Weapon Blueprint and even more valuable items. This makes them extremely popular amongst players looking to unlock the game’s Weapon Blueprints.

As result, squads can expect to see much more advanced AI and a greater deal of enemy players, so be prepared for fierce firefights.

How to get the Black Site key

Activision Warzone 2 players will need to gain access to a Black Site to get free Weapon Blueprints.

In order to get a Black Site key, players will need to gain access to the game’s Strongholds. During each Warzone 2 match, several Strongholds will be activated around the map. Essentially, Strongholds are areas on Al Mazrah that feature AI enemies.

The first team who manages to successfully disarm the bomb and eliminate the enemies within the Stronghold will receive a Black Site key. Once a Black Site Key has been acquired, simply use the key at the designated location to claim your rewards.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Black Sites in Warzone 2. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.