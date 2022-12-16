Warzone 2 update brings major Loadout Drop and Buy Station changes

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Following the launch of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, developer Sledgehammer Games have revealed some key changes to Buy Stations and Loadout Drops that players have been calling for.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is here, bringing a whole host of fresh content to the CoD battle royale. The mid-season update added the Chimera Assault Rifle for players to get to grips with, as well as the new Mini Royale and Warzone Cup game modes.

It also introduced some accidental changes that weren’t part of the developer’s plans, one of which seemed to make Buy Stations a much rarer sight around Al Mazrah.

Now, Raven Software has released an update to solve the issue, and has gone one step further by addressing a couple of key player complaints.

On December 16, just two days after Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded went live, Raven tweeted to announce details of the update.

“Yesterday’s Warzone 2 update reduced the number of Buy Stations across Al Mazrah,” the developer said. “A new update is now live that has doubled the average number of Buy Stations per match.”

Buy Stations play a key part in Warzone 2 matches, offering players Killstreaks, weapons, and heals that can turn the tide of a match. However, the community has often felt there isn’t nearly enough around the map.

They didn’t stop there, either. The latest patch also made Loadout Drops easier to get hold of at the beginning of the match. “Also, the Loadout Drop public event will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before,” the tweet continued.

Warzone 2 took the controversial decision to remove Loadout Drops from Buy Stations, meaning players’ main opportunity to grab their own setup was through the random drops that would land mid-match.

Now, players won’t have to wait as long to get hold of the guns and Perks they want, meaning they can spend the rest of the match focusing on rotations and racking up kills.

All in all these changes seem to have gone down well with the Warzone 2 community, as many fans responded to call the update a “W,” and call for Raven to address more issues in the future.

We’ll have to wait and see if more quality-of-life changes arrive in Warzone 2 Season and beyond.