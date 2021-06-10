FaZe Swagg's deadly XM4 Warzone loadout could be the best secondary in the game - Dexerto

FaZe Swagg has showcased his high-damage XM4 Warzone loadout that’s designed to be the perfect secondary alongside the Kilo or the AMAX.

When it comes to the Season 3 Warzone meta, the Kilo, AMAX, and RAM-7 are by far the three most popular ARs in the game. This is down to their versatility and ability to take down enemies effectively at multiple ranges.

However, a slot that often gets overlooked in Warzone is the importance of a strong secondary weapon, especially with so many players running Overkill.

Well, FaZe Swagg’s loadout for the XM4 may be the perfect setup to run alongside your go-to primary weapon. The gun is absolutely lethal at close quarters and will ensure you’re never lacking in the damage department.

FaZe Swagg’s lethal XM4 secondary Warzone loadout

In the hopes of finding a new top-tier secondary weapon, Swagg decided to pull out the XM4 in a $100,000 tournament.

In the end, he managed to drop a massive 30 kills with the gun during the competition and has now suggested his fanbase give the weapon a try.

If you’re looking to replicate Swagg’s loadout, you can check his full setup and video below:

Attachments

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

The main goal of this class is to create a high-damage secondary that can melt through enemies at close to medium range. While you will need to get used to the recoil on this setup, the XM4 is the perfect gun to switch to after you’ve run out of bullets on your Kilo or AMAX.

Of course, the two most important attachments in Swagg’s loadout are the 13.5″ Task Force barrel for raw power and the STANAG 60 Rnd Mag to ensure you never run out of bullets in a gunfight.

Make sure you give this secondary setup a try but keep in mind, loadouts are all down to personal preference, so feel free to make any changes to fit your playstyle.