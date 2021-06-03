FaZe Swagg's AK74u Warzone loadout is the "fastest killing SMG" - Dexerto

FaZe Swagg has showcased his new AK74u loadout for Warzone, claiming it’s the “fastest killing SMG” in close-range engagements.

Although the Kilo and the AMAX are the current top-tier weapons in the meta, the Warzone community is continuing to experiment in an attempt to find better alternatives.

That’s led a lot of players to begin using the AK74u, a deadly SMG added alongside the Black Ops Cold War integration. While the weapon doesn’t have the medium-range capabilities of an AR, it absolutely shreds opponents in at close-quarters.

Now, Swagg has unveiled his loadout for the gun and it’s specifically designed for maintaining mobility and taking gunfights at close range. So, if you’re looking for an aggressive build that is perfect for putting pressure on your opponents, this is the setup for you.

Faze Swagg’s deadly AK74u Warzone loadout

After trying out the PPSh in mid-May, Swagg decided to kick-off June by testing out the AK74u with a loadout that focuses on doing as much damage as possible at close range.

He went on to completely destroy his opponents in a Warzone match picking up countless kills with the weapon and even labeled it the “fastest killing SMG”.

Attachments

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: “10.3 Task Force

“10.3 Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Laser: KGB Target Designator

KGB Target Designator Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

The primary goal of this class is to maximize the amount of damage the gun does at close quarters. This makes the time-to-kill extremely fast and will put your opponents down before they even have a chance to fire a bullet.

Of course, the biggest change is the addition of the “10.3 Task Force barrel which significantly increases the weapon’s damage output. However, it is worth noting that the recoil will take some practice to get used to, especially if you’re forced to take a medium-range gunfight.

As always, loadouts are all down to personal preference, so feel free to tweak the setup and make any changes to fit your playstyle.