FaZe Swagg’s deadly new PPSh Warzone loadout after Season 3 Reloaded buff - Dexerto

FaZe Clan Warzone phenom Swagg has unveiled his new PPSh loadout in Warzone, with the SMG becoming increasingly potent after its buff in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

The mid-season update brought us the 80’s Action Heroes operators, with Rambo and John McClane now in the game, but as well as that there are new POIs and some big weapon buffs and nerfs too.

With the meta being so open now, Raven is still finding ways to make every single weapon viable, and the PPSh buff contributes towards that.

In fact, Warzone genius JGOD even said it’s “probably” now a top 3 SMG in the game, competing with the likes of the Modern Warfare MP5 and Mac 10 with its range and damage increases.

Advertisement

Probably Top 3 Depending on Preference. — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) May 20, 2021

Swagg’s PPSh Warzone class

With that buff switching up the SMG meta slightly, Swagg decided to try out the PPSh, and he thinks it could work its way into the meta, and looks lethal in his hands.

Read More: How to open Nakatomi Plaza vault and complete side missions

If you’re looking to switch things up, try using this build to get the most out of the PPSh, and pair it with a decent AR or sniper rifle to really maximize your efficiency at any range.

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 14.9″ Reinforced Heavy

14.9″ Reinforced Heavy Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum Mag

Swagg ended up dropping a huge 30 kills in this gameplay, following a fairly similar build to how most SMGs work best in Warzone.

Read More: Swagg roasts Michael B Jordan over bizarre Warzone loadout

This class aims to bolster the weapon’s bullet velocity and range, while the stock helps with mobility. On top of this, the increased magazine size is vital for wiping out entire squads in Warzone.

Advertisement

Of course, these things always come down to personal preference, so give this loadout a try but don’t be afraid to make a couple of changes to see what feels best to you.