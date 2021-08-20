Everything in CoD Mobile Season 7 update: Early patch notes, new weapons & maps, more

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 7 update is just days away and we’ve got the early rundown on the next major patch. From a specific release date to all new content on the way, here’s everything there is to know.

CoD Mobile has been on a roll lately with new seasons bringing some of the biggest updates of the year. Following close behind the launch of Undead Siege and a tie-in Aether Hunt event throughout Season 6, new teasers are already hinting at what’s next.

With a constant influx of new maps, modes, and weaponry, CoD Mobile Season 7 appears to be no different. A huge assortment of new content is on the way and we’ve got you covered with all the early intel.

Here’s a complete overview of everything we know about CoD Mobile’s Season 7 update.

CoD Mobile Season 7 release date & time

No release date is currently set in stone for CoD Mobile’s Season 7 update. Though checking the current Battle Pass gives us an idea of when the new patch may be available.

CoD Mobile’s Season 6 Battle Pass ends on Friday, August 27. Therefore, Season 7 should be kicking off shortly after. We’ll keep you updated here as an official release time is locked in.

CoD Mobile Season 7 brings new maps

As per usual with new seasonal updates in CoD Mobile, more maps are on the way to keep the multiplayer experience fresh. This time around, we could be in store for one new battleground along with one returning classic.

Up first, Monastery is finally coming to the global version of CoD Mobile. After a brief testing period and an early launch in the Chinese instance, this new map is an exclusive design built from the ground up for the mobile title.

While it’s yet to be confirmed, another classic CoD map could also be returning to the mix in Season 7. Early leaks revealed Scrapyard as the setting for a background lobby screen, indicating the Modern Warfare 2 map is in the pipeline for CoD Mobile.

With just days remaining until the patch arrives, we’re sure to have confirmation on Scrapyard sooner than later.

✨ It's quite a beautiful scene!

Minus the dust and smoke. But it will be all cleared up and ready for you when it's time. Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/50NN759z8t — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 14, 2021

New CoD Mobile Season 7 weapons

If you missed the first Season 7 teaser, we already know for certain that at least two new weapons are on the way to CoD Mobile.

A sneaky image shared on CoD Mobile socials gave us a look at familiar guns mixed with a few surprises. Fans first noticed the Crossbow from Modern Warfare, along with the Hades LMG from Black Ops 4.

Read More: How to unlock Martyrdom in CoD Mobile

Both weapons are expected to arrive on day one alongside the Season 7 patch.

So you say you've used all these weapons before?

🤔 You sure about that? Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/g1VsOsCQJa — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 15, 2021

With plenty of time for new announcements to come through, we’ll keep you updated with all the latest right here on the road to CoD Mobile Season 7.