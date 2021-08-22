CoD Mobile player faces losing $6,000 account with strange 10-year ban

CoD Mobile players are experienced when it comes to strange circumstances, but this bizarre situation is a new one to add to the list.

Call of Duty has released wave after wave of cosmetics, rewards, and challenges across its varying titles. From the 80s action heroes operator bundles in Warzone to the Dark Aether corrupted Weaver bundle, these tempting packs can come at a hefty price.

Even with enough CoD points in the bank, these aesthetically pleasing packs can make even the richest of CoD players break a sweat. If something were to happen to them, what would you do?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, an ill-fated CoD Mobile player has found themselves in an odd situation.

10-year ban on the cards

Reddit user Bronac1234 is pleading to the developers of CoD Mobile to help him. Laying down his cards, the disgruntled player explained his rather strange scenario.

Read More: Everything in CoD Mobile Season 7 update

Moving around the world from Pakistan to Australia, Bronac’s preferred region for playing has understandably changed to accommodate server requirements. Despite making a fresh account for his new home, their original account is experiencing some disastrous issues.

What is even more distressing, is the fact that over $6000 has been spent in-game. Most likely spent on replenishing CoD points for numerous DLC packs, we can only imagine what extravagant goodies are locked away.

Advertisement

Joining the fight to restore order, fellow players have resorted to continuously tag the official developers moderator page to get some clarification. While no response has been garnered yet, the fight for balance rages on.

As this frustrated player was playing originally in Pakistan, it is thought that CoD Mobile’s servers still think he is in his home country. For some reason, the game won’t allow switching to the correct region.

“I hope you get your account back, maybe try to use a VPN linked to Pakistan so they think you’re still at Pakistan,” suggested user UnlightablePlay. Others responding to the situation haven’t been as supportive. “First mistake. You spent over 6k on a mobile game,” commented astrostarkiller.

Advertisement

With so much on the line monetarily, we can only hope Bronac’s account is restored soon.