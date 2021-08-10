CoD Mobile Season 6 Aether Hunt event: challenges, rewards, dates, more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 brought with it the Aether Hunt event and we’ve got the full rundown on all there is to know about the limited-time feature.

CoD Mobile players are used to a constant influx of new events for the handheld title and Season 6 is no different. Alongside all the brand new content, there’s also a major event to experience as well.

The Aether Hunt comes packing its own exclusive rewards, challenges, and everything in between, making it one of the most expansive events yet.

From the new items on offer to the specific challenges you’ll have to complete, here’s everything you need to know.

CoD Mobile Aether Hunt event schedule

The Aether Hunt event is now live in CoD Mobile until Thursday, August 19. This gives you just over a week to get everything done and claim all the exclusive rewards.

With new challenges rotating on a daily basis, the more you play, the better your odds of securing some of the rare items.

CoD Mobile Aether Hunt event challenges

The Aether Hunt event in CoD Mobile comes with its own set of unique tasks as expected. No different from previous seasonal events, there’s plenty for you to work on here.

From daily objectives across a number of modes to more intricate tasks that run through the entire event, there’s more than enough to keep you busy.

Below is the full rundown on typical Daily tasks along with the current event Challenges.

Challenge Type Challenge Reward Daily Login for the Aether Hunt Event 10 Common Ore Complete 3 matches in any mode 10 Common Ore Win 5 matches in any mode 10 Common Ore Kill 50 Zombies in Undead Siege 5 Irradiated Ore Win 1 match in Undead Siege – Hard 5 Irradiated Ore Earn 1 MPV title in MP 10 Common Ore Achieve 1 Triple Kill in MP 10 Common Ore Full Event Headshot 50 times in any mode 10 Irradiated Ore Rescue teammates 10 times in Undead Siege – Hard 20 Irradiated Ore Complete 20 ranked MP matches with a K/D ratio over or equal to 1 30 Irradiated Ore

CoD Mobile Aether Hunt event rewards

More than a dozen exclusive items are up for grabs throughout the Aether Hunt event. From weapon skins to stickers, items range from Uncommon to Epic.

Perhaps the biggest draw with this event is the Epic Richtofen skin – one that paints him as an undead zombie.

Below is the full list of unique rewards on offer throughout the Aether Hunt event in CoD Mobile.