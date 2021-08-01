How to play CoD Mobile Zombies Undead Siege: Battle pass, rewards more

Legions of undead have invaded Call of Duty: Mobile. Anticipated heavily by the Zombies community, here is how to play the new CoD: Mobile Zombies Undead Siege mode.

After being teased in the last few weeks, the Undead Siege mode for CoD: Mobile dropped on July 31. The addictive Zombies mode has appeared in different forms over the lifespan of CoD: Mobile, but has never been attempted on this scale.

Whereas Outbreak is providing an open-world boss battle experience on consoles, this exciting update is unprecedented for mobile skirmishes. Undead Siege marks the dawn of a new, expansive era in the evolution of Zombies.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Work day and night to strategize your survival.

Work day and night to strategize your survival.

How to play Undead Siege in CoD: Mobile Zombies

To get stuck into the new mode, you can do so from the main menu of CoD: Mobile. However, this isn’t like a normal Zombies match.

Rather than throw players into traditional round-based battle, Undead Siege goes in for something different. Dropped into an undead-infested island of despair, it is up to your squad to protect a Control Centre, owned by franchise favourite Richtofen. Available to conquer on both casual and hard difficulties, you’ll be gathering resources in the daylight before returning to base at nightfall. Once you’re prepared, it is all guns blazing to ensure the crazed doctor’s hardware isn’t destroyed.

Daytime lasts for around two minutes in-game. It really is a rush to get your arsenal up to scratch. For casual players, they’ll only have to survive for three nights as opposed to the harder yet more rewarding version of five. Every night brings about new terrors and new obstacles to overcome. We advise playing in a squad, as zombies like the Warden or Machine gunner will only attack the base and not the player.

Weapons include your typical affair of gut-busting assault rifles and the like, but turrets and even a wrench can be used to send the undead back to the grave.

Undead Siege Battle Pass rewards

Like its multiplayer counterpart, the new Zombies mode is no exception to a battle pass. XP earned through Zombies will advance the regular battle pass.

The Zombies pass will require players to complete objectives to earn new blueprints, CoD points and Dark Aether crystals. In total there will be 50 tiers to complete.

One tier in particular already caught fans’ attention. Tank Dempsey is available as a disturbingly zombified version of himself at tier 45. Sporting haunting bright pink eyes, this operator will strike fear into the hearts of rivals on the battlefield.

Undead Siege is a limited-time event, so don’t miss your chance to experience a new age of zombie mayhem.