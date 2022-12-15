Dr Disrespect slams “horrific” Warzone 2 as he uninstalls after Season 1 Reloaded update

Dr Disrespect was left so furious by Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update that he uninstalled the “horrific” battle royale after just a few hours.
When it comes to critics of Warzone 2, there might not be any harsher than Dr Disrespect. The YouTube streaming star was initially positive about the Call of Duty battle royale and said it had “great” potential for the future.
However, it didn’t take long for him to turn on that opinion and start lambasting the game. The former CoD map designer even went as far as saying that the battle royale would be “done” if the Season 1 Reloaded update didn’t address some “obvious” issues that had been causing players headaches.
With the launch of that new update, which has tackled a few issues and led to some weapon changes, The Doc decided to see what all the hype was about. Yet, it didn’t last long.
Dr Disrespect uninstalls Warzone 2 after Season 1 Reloaded update
The Two-Time dove into the new update during his December 15 stream, eager to see why there had been so much “positivity” on his Twitter timeline about it.
He played for around three hours, swapping between the normal battle royale and the new Rocket League-like mode before calling it quits. “I’m over this f*cking game, I am. I’m probably not going to be playing that game ever again… holy s*it,” the Doc fumed as he quit out of a match.
“I got to f*cking get rid of it man. I just can’t play it anymore, I’m not interested,” he added as he tried to figure out how to delete the game from Steam. “Uninstall this, get it off my f*cking system, I just… horrific. I don’t know why I’m playing it, I don’t know why I’m supporting it.”
Timestamp of 3:31:19
Instead of finding another game to play, the Doc decided to call time on his stream for the day and claimed he’d be playing something else next time he goes live.
He has ditched games before and made a return before, with the original Warzone being a frequent example of that. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if he sticks with his stance this time.