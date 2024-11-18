Warzone devs forced to remove Rebirth Island after glitch-filled launch

Excitement over Rebirth Island’s return didn’t last long, as game-breaking glitches forced Raven Software to remove the map from Warzone hours after release.

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 experienced several troubling issues. Some players claimed that the battle royale is “worse than ever” after the Season 1 update failed to meet expectations. Choppy movement, inconsistent audio, a bloated weapon pool, and a worse Perk system only highlight some pressing issues.

Thankfully, the development team vowed to improve the audio quality and addressed other community complaints. However, a turbulent launch led some players to question why the integration ever needed to happen in the first place, which does not bode well for the battle royale’s future.

The latest playlist update didn’t help ease tension, as game-breaking glitches ruined Rebirth Island’s highly-anticipated return to the fold.

Raven Software confirmed, “We’ve removed Rebirth Island from the playlist while we investigate map-specific issues. Other maps and modes remain unaffected.”

While disappointing, several content creators shared clips proving that the map was not ready to release in its current state.

CoD streamer Zyro posted a video and complained about “horrible” lighting, game freezes, deafening audio, and invisible guns not being lootable.

FaZe Swagg had a similar experience, comparing the poor audio to being stuck in a washing machine. He was barely able to hear enemy footsteps, gunfire, or his teammate talking because of loud obstructive noises while in the prison area of the map.

Meanwhile, Nicari called out Treyarch and mockingly asked what was going on with the audio? Something went wrong with Rebirth Island’s sound where you could even hear the air while enemies were parachuting in.

Suffice to say, all of these issues were enough to force the development team’s hand.

For updates on the investigation, players can check the Call of Duty Updates account. This leaves Urzikstan and Area 99 as the only two available maps. For a better idea of what loadouts to use on either setting, check out our guides on the best XM4 and Jackal PDW loadouts.