Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 is “done” unless next update fixes “obvious” issues

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect believes Warzone 2 is “done” if the first big update fails to make the grade, suggesting that the devs have a lot of “obvious” issues that need to be fixed.

It’s been a few weeks since Warzone 2.0 launched, and plenty of gamers have flocked back to Call of Duty’s take on the battle royale, looking to make it their home for the foreseeable future.

The return has, for a lot of players, gone pretty smoothly. A lot of the new features and mechanics have been widely praised by fans, especially as cheaters have been rooted out for the most part.

Article continues after ad

There are, of course, plenty of headaches as well. Players have repeatedly had matches ruined by dev error crashes, come across floating enemies, had to battle laggy servers, as well as plenty of other issues. The likes of Dr Disrespect are hoping that the biggest issues are addressed soon, otherwise, he believes the game could be “done.”

Dr Disrespect believes Warzone 2.0 has “obvious” issues that need fixing

The Two-Time highlighted a few issues with the battle royale during a recent stream as he partnered up with ZLaner and TimTheTatman for a round of games.

He noted that the first major update for Warzone 2.0 will be a “clear indicator” of how the battle royale’s future will pan out. “I think the clear indicator for how this game goes is the first patch, I think that’s going to be a clear indicator of how they support this game,” The Doc said.

Article continues after ad

“There are so many f**king obvious things that should be addressed. That’s all I’m saying, hey, I’m going to wait for this patch to come out, I’m thinking they’re going to address a lot of things. But if they don’t… you’re done!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Timestamp of 21:15

The Doc also registered his frustrations with the battle royale’s new mantling mechanic, but that’s unlikely to change all that much right away.

With the holiday season right around the corner, Warzone 2.0 is unlikely to get too many landscape-shifting changes. That’ll likely have to wait for next year. So, we’ll see how things go for The Two-Time and pals.