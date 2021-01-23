Logo
Do you need Xbox Live Gold and PS Plus to play Warzone?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:17

by Joe Craven
As a free-to-play game, do you need to pay for Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus to play Call of Duty: Warzone?

Since its release back in March of 2020, Call of Duty’s Warzone has been completely free for all players regardless of platform. However, its status as an online game means that there has been some confusion over whether a paid subscription is necessary to play it.

Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know in order to play Warzone, regardless of whether you’re on Xbox or PlayStation. Needless to say, PC players can download Warzone and dive in without worrying about any of this stuff.

Warzone has been popular across the world since its launch.

Do you need PS Plus to play Warzone?

We’ll tackle Playstation first, because it’s the more simple of the two. Warzone players playing on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 do not need an active PS Plus subscription.

The subscription costs £50/$60 for a 12-month period, but is not necessary for free to play titles. For example, players wanting to play Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare multiplayer will require an active subscription. Players who only want to play Warzone will not need to pay this annual fee.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone?

Unfortunately, for the time being, the opposite is true of Xbox Live Gold. The subscription service, Microsoft’s version of PS Plus, is needed to play free to play titles. It also costs £50/$60, but changes are coming.

On January 22, Xbox announced that they would be doubling the cost of Xbox Live Gold. While a $60 payment would previously get you 12 months access, this was cut in half to 6 months. Understandably, considerable backlash followed as Xbox players protested the price hike.

In response, Xbox immediately reversed their decision, stating that the cost of Xbox Live Gold will remain the same. They also announced that, “in the coming months”, it will no longer be necessary to have a Live Gold subscription to play free to play titles online.

In short, as of the publication of this article, Xbox players need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play Warzone. PlayStation players do not need a PS Plus subscription.

Xbox players can look forward to Microsoft implementing the changes they have promised, which should be in place by the Summer of 2021. We’ll update you when they’re finalized.

ZooMaa reveals more about injury that caused retirement from pro Call of Duty

Published: 23/Jan/2021 10:42

by Joe Craven
Former New York Subliners pro player Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto has delved into the thumb injury that forced him to retire from professional Call of Duty, just days after shocking fans across the world with his announcement. 

Fans of competitive Call of Duty will have grown accustomed to the ever-presence of ZooMaa. Representing FaZe Clan from 2015 to 2019, he was one of the pros who successfully made the leap into the Call of Duty League, joining New York Subliners at its inception in late 2019.

ZooMaa was always competing at the very top level, helping his Subliners team win their Week 11 home series.

However, back on January 19, he shocked the CoD community with an announcement of early retirement, citing an ongoing thumb issue as the primary reason. He said: “Playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore.”

ZooMaa has seen a lot of success in CoD, but has called it a day earlier than many expected.

On January 22, he followed up his initial announcement by delving a little deeper into the injury. He explained that playing on mouse and keyboard is significantly easier than controller.

“So the way it works is that right now I’m having trouble with the range of motion in my thumb,” he said. “That comes from the wrist, you can see the scar… and it just f**ks with the range of motion of my thumb, so like when I’m on the analogue stick my thumb is very weak, and I have a hard time just moving the analogue stick.”

“But with a mouse and keyboard I don’t use that range of motion,” he finished. “The only thing I use my thumb for is clicking one of my side buttons of my mouse and I have no problem doing that. It feels good playing on mouse and keyboard.”

ZooMaa has stated that the issues and pain will prevent him from competing at the top level of professional Call of Duty, but has explained that he will still be streaming and creating content.

From an esports point of view, the NYSL announced the acquisition of Asim to fill Zoomaa’s vacant spot. Their roster, heading into the second CDL season, is as follows:

  • Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley
  • James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks
  • Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst
  • Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim
  • Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez (sub)