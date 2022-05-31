JGOD breaks down Warzone’s new long-range meta in Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded update nerfed and buffed several long-ranged weapons and Warzone Youtuber JGOD broke down which weapons are the best to use at distance post-patch.
JGOD did his own research and compiled data on which guns have the best time to kill after the Season 3 Reloaded update.
The Youtuber then made a chart that ranked guns based on Rate of Fire, Damage per Magazine, Muzzle Velocity, Common Time to Kill, and whether or not their time to kill can be improved based on attachments or user skill.
JGOD’s data is theoretical and hard to digest at face value, but after a quick breakdown, this is how it all shakes out for the new season.
Best weapons for the new long-range meta
In JGOD’s video released on May 31, He spends the first half discussing how he did his research and at the 6:45 mark, he goes over his preferred loadouts.
He showed off loadouts for the RPD, Whitley, Cooper Carbine, Automaton, Vargo, XM4, BAR, and STG. Out of the 45 guns researched, these are the ones that stood out to the Youtuber on his quest.
The “laser beam” Vargo 52 received high honors, and the Warzone guru encouraged everyone to give this loadout a chance.
Warzone Vargo 52 loadout
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.6 ” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 RND
Vanguard’s Automaton also scored high marks for its high accuracy and ease of use.
Automaton loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600m BFA
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 RND
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as it’s been popular for most of Caldera’s existence, but the data suggests that it’s even more viable than the already-high pick rate might suggest.
JGOD ranked the BAR and STG as the best guns to use right now in Warzone and the different loadout variations for both guns can be seen at the 11:20 timestamp.
Give these loadouts a spin for yourself in long-range engagements on Caldera and Rebirth Island.