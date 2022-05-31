JGOD breaks down Warzone’s new long-range meta in Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded update nerfed and buffed several long-ranged weapons and Warzone Youtuber JGOD broke down which weapons are the best to use at distance post-patch.

JGOD did his own research and compiled data on which guns have the best time to kill after the Season 3 Reloaded update.

The Youtuber then made a chart that ranked guns based on Rate of Fire, Damage per Magazine, Muzzle Velocity, Common Time to Kill, and whether or not their time to kill can be improved based on attachments or user skill.

JGOD’s data is theoretical and hard to digest at face value, but after a quick breakdown, this is how it all shakes out for the new season.

Advertisement

Best weapons for the new long-range meta

In JGOD’s video released on May 31, He spends the first half discussing how he did his research and at the 6:45 mark, he goes over his preferred loadouts.

Read More: Warzone 2 leak claims second map like Rebirth Island is in development

He showed off loadouts for the RPD, Whitley, Cooper Carbine, Automaton, Vargo, XM4, BAR, and STG. Out of the 45 guns researched, these are the ones that stood out to the Youtuber on his quest.

The “laser beam” Vargo 52 received high honors, and the Warzone guru encouraged everyone to give this loadout a chance.

Warzone Vargo 52 loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6 ” Task Force

18.6 ” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 RND

Vanguard’s Automaton also scored high marks for its high accuracy and ease of use.

Automaton loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600m BFA

ZAC 600m BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 RND

6.5mm Sakura 75 RND Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as it’s been popular for most of Caldera’s existence, but the data suggests that it’s even more viable than the already-high pick rate might suggest.

Advertisement

JGOD ranked the BAR and STG as the best guns to use right now in Warzone and the different loadout variations for both guns can be seen at the 11:20 timestamp.

Give these loadouts a spin for yourself in long-range engagements on Caldera and Rebirth Island.