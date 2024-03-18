How to get Golden Phantom Ghost skin for free in MW3 & Warzone Mobile

In celebration of Warzone Mobile’s launch, Activision is giving away a new Ghost skin for free across MW3 and Warzone. So here is all you need to know about how to get it.

Warzone Mobile’s release is incoming on March 21, bringing CoD’s massively popular battle royale, Warzone, to mobile.

From maps we’ve come to know and love like Verdansk and Rebirth Island, to TDM and Domination, and of course, the all-important battle royale, there’s plenty to be excited about. In addition, cross-progression is shared between its mobile and PC/Console counterparts.

To kick off the shared pipeline between platforms, the Ghost Golden Phantom skin can be acquired for MW3 and Warzone by playing Warzone Mobile. So here is all you need to know.

How to unlock Golden Phantom Ghost skin in MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile

To unlock the Golden Phantom Ghost skin, you will need to play Warzone Mobile’s Operation Day Zero event.

The event launches on the day of Warzone Mobile’s release, March 21, and is said to feature various challenges. We don’t know what these challenges will be, but we will update you here when it’s live. When completed, players can redeem the reward for free.

Thanks to Warzone Mobile’s cross-progression, you will just need to link your Activision account to your WZ Mobile account and it should be available for use in both MW3 and Warzone.

Other than the Golden Phantom Ghost skin, other rewards from the Operation Day Zero event include:

M4 Assault Rifle weapon blueprint

X13 Handgun weapon blueprint

Emblem

Calling Card

Sticker

For now, we don’t know what Operation Day Zero’s challenges will entail, however, when Warzone Mobile kicks off, we will be sure to update you here on what the challenges are.