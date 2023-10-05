Warzone players furious over “temporary” ranked removal

Warzone players have hit out at the Call of Duty battle royale devs for their treatment of Ranked play after a “temporary” maintenance session became so much more than that.

It took the Warzone devs a while to satisfy many of the complaints about skill-based matchmaking and disproportionate skill levels in lobbies, but if you want to test yourself against the best of the best, Ranked play is where it’s at.

Ranked was finally introduced to Warzone back in Season 3 and has undergone a few changes since then. Those changes are mainly to do with what weapons and pieces of equipment are restricted from being used. There have been calls for SR to be tweaked as well and, of course, more servers.

On October 4, the devs announced that they’d be taking Ranked offline ‘temporarily’ for some maintenance. However, it lasted much longer than promised, sparking some fury from the community.

Warzone players annoyed “temporary maintenance” makes Ranked disappear

That’s right, Ranked play disappeared from the Warzone playlist on October 4 and was supposed to last for just the morning. Though, on October 5, it was still unavailable to players.

“Yeah this is some bulls**t,” said one annoyed fan. “I thought I was actually tweaking out couldn’t find literally uninstalled and reinstalled the game, CoD doing CoD things,” another added.

“F*ck me. I wanted to play ranked because that dumb ass shotgun is banned. Now I HAVE to play in lobbies where no skilled dbags are running that piece of s*it,” commented another furious player.

Some fans speculated that it was timed to come down as many notable streamers and players attended COD Next, but were annoyed by the lack of an announcement ahead of time.

Others suggested that they need to bump up the Riochet anti-cheat given that cheaters appear to be back in a big way. “Baffling to me because they advertise so many features with the anti-cheat and it’s handing out shadowbans left and right but it never works against the actual cheaters,” one added.