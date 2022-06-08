Warzone 2 confirmed for 2022 release with Modern Warfare 2 reveal

Alongside the blockbuster Modern Warfare 2 reveal, Infinity Ward and Activision confirmed that the Warzone sequel will be arriving in 2022, putting an end to rumors that it may not launch until 2023.

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most highly anticipated CoD titles in recent franchise history, a direct sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which proved hugely successful.

Warzone, though, was even more successful, becoming one of the most popular games in the world when it launched in March 2020.

It brought together players from all different games and backgrounds, with Verdansk becoming a common meeting ground for friends and foes alike. Now, they’ll be hoping Warzone 2 can replicate similar successes.

Warzone 2 coming 2022

After months of rumors, with some believing that the game may not arrive until 2023, several months after Modern Warfare 2, there has finally been confirmation that the game will actually launch this year.

The developers said: “Fans everywhere can look forward to a new Warzone 2.0 experience releasing this year, the evolution in Battle Royale with a brand-new play space. Expect a massive calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations, and more.”

An exact release date wasn’t provided, though the Cold War and Vanguard integrations arrived in Warzone in December of each year, so that could be a month to look toward the sequel’s launch.

Modern Warfare 2 is bringing a number of major changes to the Call of Duty world, including a refined AI system, a Gunsmith overhaul, and a big update for RICOCHET anti-cheat, and it looks like they’re all going to impact Warzone 2, too.

For now, though, we’ll have to wait for more details.