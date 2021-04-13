Bizarre Warzone bug turns window into bullet proof barrier - Dexerto

A strange Warzone glitch is causing a specific window to turn into a bulletproof barrier that cannot be shot through from either side. Although it’s certainly not a major in-game bug, it has caught the attention of the game’s community.

When it comes to battle royale games, Warzone is one of the most popular titles in the genre. From the expansive Verdansk map to the countless customization options available with loadouts, the game certainly has its strengths.

However, a persistent issue for Warzone since its release has been the abundance of game-breaking glitches. No matter what patch or update is added by the developers, new or existing bugs slip through the cracks and affect the overall gameplay experience.

Well, following the Season 2 reloaded patch, players have discovered a bugged window that somehow transforms itself into a bulletproof barrier from both sides.

Warzone glitch makes window bulletproof

A thread posted to the Warzone subreddit showing the bulletproof window bug has garnered nearly 500 upvotes at the time of writing. The issue appears to be limited to a single window located in Nova Grazna Hills.

Although the glass in the window can be broken normally, an invisible barrier appears to be completely blocking any bullets from passing through. Reddit user Fatal-Symbiote tested the bug in a private match and confirmed that it blocks gunfire from both inside and outside.

It’s worth noting that players can still jump in and out of the window as normal, so there’s no physical barrier blocking movement.

By the looks of it, this glitch is currently only affecting the one window shown in the clip. Therefore, it’s not a major issue that will affect the majority of Warzone players.

However, it’s still completely bizarre and is worth knowing just in case you find yourself in a heated gun in Nova Grazna Hills.

Let’s hope Raven gets this fixed as soon as possible but it’s unlikely the window will be a huge priority for them with bigger issues affecting gameplay at the moment.