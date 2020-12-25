The worst Warzone glitches ever: Juggernauts, infinite stim, invisibility

Warzone is far from being the perfect battle royale — in fact, every update seems to bring a host of new bugs and exploits to the table. Today, we’re taking a look back at some of the game’s most notorious offenders.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has been making headlines for its messy launch, it’s hard to forget just how buggy Warzone can be. While many of these glitches and exploits have been fixed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty players are constantly finding new and interesting ways to break the game. From glitches that turn the player invisible to unlimited self revives, there always seems to be a new game-breaking bug that often ruins the fun.

With Warzone entering the New Year, we decided to look back on the game’s most ridiculous bugs – ranking them from utterly game-breaking to mildly infuriating.

There aren’t any real winners on this list, but these bugs certainly made our Warzone games frustratingly memorable.

Invisibility glitch

One of the most annoying Warzone glitches was recently found in the new Season 1 update. As the name suggests, this glitch enabled players to turn themselves completely invisible and go undetected to their enemies. If that wasn’t enough, those that did the glitch would be completely invincible.

In order to successfully perform the glitch, players had to purchase a self revive and hop into the Attack Helicopter. Once both of these were acquired, all the player had to do was the switch from the passenger seat to the gunner right before the helicopter crashed. This glitch proved so damaging, that Activision had to remove the new helicopters from the game completely.

Unlimited Juggernaut exploit

As if Warzone’s Juggernaut suits weren’t scary enough, a duplication glitch made this overpowered drop even more ludicrous. Juggernauts have remained a strong point of contention in the Warzone community ever since its first introduction. Unfortunately, things got a lot worse when an unlimited Juggernaut exploit was discovered by players.

The duplication glitch could be pulled off by simply activating the Juggernaut while picking up the killstreak at the same time. If done correctly, players would be able to infinitely duplicate Juggernaut suits. This led to entire lobbies being filled with dozens of Juggernaut suited squads. If one Juggernaut was hard to deal with, try taking down entire squads of them!

Demon gun glitch

NO FUCKING WAY ITS BACKK NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/S9026dl7yd — MuTeX (@FF_MuTeX) August 23, 2020

The ‘demon gun glitch’ proved so infamous that even after multiple patches, Infinity Ward still struggled to keep this visual bug at bay. Any bug that prevents players from being able to see is always going to be a problem, particularly in FPS games where precision and reaction times are key.

No one was safe when this glitch reared its ugly head. Guns would warp and transform into obscure jagged shapes, often consuming the player’s entire screen. The terrifying thing about this visual bug is that it could appear at any time and without warning. Let’s just hope Infinity Ward has killed the nightmarish ‘demon gun glitch’ for good this time.

Game-breaking Infinite Stim

Being able to endlessly heal yourself and outlive the gas will always remain a problem in Warzone, no matter the season. As a result, it will come as no surprise that the infinite Stim exploit makes its way onto our list. Just like the ‘demon gun glitch,’ the unlimited Stim Shot exploit has appeared in numerous Warzone seasons, making it one of the most notorious bugs in the game.

We’ve seen several variations of this bug and it ruins games every single time. Getting to the final circle and beating enemy squads is hard enough in Warzone, so having an exploit that gives such a huge advantage is extremely frustrating.

Dropping pre-game weapons

While not all pre-game lobby weapons are good, they are invariably much better than the usual floor loot you see in the early rounds of the game. This is because they invariably come prebuilt with some decent attachments. Of course, this led to some savvy players finding out that these guns could be dropped in the pre-game lobby and picked up in real matches.

Of course, this exploit instantly gave the players using it an instant advantage. During Season 4 it wasn’t uncommon to see folks dropping their pre-game gun, then landing on the exact spot to pick them up once the real game began. While this exploit may only be useful during the early-game rounds, it still gave many players opportunities to pick up plenty of kills.

Hopefully 2021 will be a much smoother experience in Warzone. Of course, time will only tell what new exploits make an appearance.