Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update: patch notes, release time, file sizes - Dexerto

The Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded update is nearing its launch in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and we’ve got everything there is to know about what’s changing in the battle royale.

While Black Ops Cold War will be getting the bulk of the new content and changes in the Season 2 midseason update, there’s enough for Warzone that should get players interested in this patch.

When is the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update? Release time & file sizes

Unlike the BOCW update, which releases on March 29 at 9PM PT, the Warzone Season 2 patch will be going live between March 30 and 31, depending on where you are in the world.

Advertisement

Tuesday, March 30 11:00 PM PDT

Wednesday, March 31 1:00 AM CDT 2:00 AM EDT 7:00 AM BST – United Kingdom 8:00 AM CST – Europe 5:00 PM AEDT – Australia



Here are the file sizes for this update, based on each platform:

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

52.0 GB PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

52.0 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

57.8 GB Xbox One: 57.8 GB

57.8 GB PC: 52.4 GB (Warzone Only) / 133.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

What’s new in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded?

New Operators

Two brand new Operators come as part of Season 2 Reloaded, available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The first is Wolf, who has a unique Finishing Move that involves his pet canine attacking the enemy. Wolf can be unlocked through a special Store Bundle when the update launches.

The second Operator is Rivas, who will be released at some point later on in the season in a separate Store Bundle.

New ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle

As with every new weapon added to Black Ops Cold War, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle will also be available in Warzone – although Activision have noted that it won’t be released until later on in the season.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Warzone controller settings

According to its official description, the ZRG “boasts a higher bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class,” featuring a fast reload speed and likely good damage for shots to the head, chest, and shoulders.

Teaser in Season 2 Reloaded Roadmap

The official Roadmap for Season 2 Reloaded includes a Warzone image front and center with a caption that reads, “The threat rises in Verdansk.”

This is most likely about the current zombie plague where a throng of the undead keeps moving from location to location following their arrival at the Shipwreck POI.

Read More: Best audio settings for Warzone

The popular theory among the community is that all of this leads to the Verdansk getting nuked and replaced with a whole brand new map, which could be located at the Ural Mountains, according to leaks.

Advertisement

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded weapon changes

Raven Software has yet to reveal the full official patch notes for Warzone, so there’s no info yet about whether or not they’ll be buffing or nerfing any weapons.

That said, however, it would make sense to expect nerfs for both the AUG and FFAR, considering that they’re currently dominating the BR meta and many in the community have asked for both guns to be dialed down a bit.

We will have a lot more details for you once the full patch notes are released.