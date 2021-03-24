How many Warzone players have Raven Software banned so far? - Dexerto

With new ban waves being rolled out at a consistent rate in 2021, more Warzone players are being blocked than ever before. But just how many accounts have actually been banned in the popular battle royale?

When it comes to hackers in Warzone, it can often feel like an insurmountable problem. Without a strict anti-cheat system in place to ban players on the spot, the community has to rely on occasional ban waves from Raven Software.

These updates can strike at random times and seemingly knock down a different portion of the player base with each instance. Some have been drastic, taking out tens of thousands while others have been quite miniscule in comparison.

But with every ban wave to date, just how many problematic accounts have been removed from the game? Here’s what we know for certain.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone. 60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates. Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

After a long stretch of relative silence on the issues throughout 2020, a major update was finally issued in February 2021. In this blog post, we learned that a whopping 60,000 accounts were banned from the game all at once.

As one of the biggest ban waves in Warzone’s history, that drove the total number to more than 300,000 bans at the time.

Since then, we’ve seen more consistent ban waves than ever before. Five updates have been deployed throughout the first quarter of 2021 alone. While not all of these ban waves came with specific details, we have a good idea of the total bans thus far.

Three of the more recent strikes appear to have been somewhat minor. Without providing exact figures, it’s safe to assume these particular updates through February and March were in the four-figure range.

However, the most recent ban wave revealed that 13,000 accounts were banned on March 23. Connecting the dots, it’s clear Warzone is now closing in on the 400,000 mark for total account bans.

Another #Warzone banwave today. Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫 Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

Obviously, this number changes every day. With more accounts blocked every hour, the total figure is constantly rising. We’ll be sure to update you here as any new information comes to light.

In the meantime, you can rest assured hackers are finally getting punished for their actions in Warzone.