Best Warzone kills against cheaters exploiting the Stim glitch - Dexerto

Taking matters into their own hands, some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s bravest players have, quite literally, gone out of their way to punish cheating exploiters who abuse the notorious Stim glitch.

As most Warzone fans have become familiar with by now, there is an unlimited Stim Shot glitch that pops into existence, gets patched out, and then returns every once in a while. The bug allows you to use an infinite amount of Stim Shots, enabling players to remain in the gas indefinitely and secure easy wins while those who play fairly die to the final circles.

Unfortunately, as time passes, more and more exploiters have become aware of the glitch and prone to abusing it. Fortunately, more and more players with competitive integrity have become aware of those exploiters and prone to exacting justice by punishing them.

While few things are more satisfying than a high-kill Warzone victory, one such thing is the cathartic sensation of a cheater being killed and therefore robbed of their illegitimate win. Highlighted by one of Warzone’s very best, Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James, here are the best kills against Stim glitch exploiters.

YOU AINT STOPPING OUR 100 KILL GAME KID F THE STIM GLITCH pic.twitter.com/GwQCBbCcon — Li (@jukeyz) January 12, 2021

Unwilling to be denied their 100-kill victory, Jukeyz and his team got set up with self-revives, gas masks, and a UAV to go seek out and eliminate the exploiter in their lobby. Driving directly into the toxic gas, Jukeyz is able to hop out (as his driver is downed by the green cloud) and delete the prone cheater.

And Jukeyz isn’t alone in obliterating these exploiters. Reddit’s ‘thebigeasy31’ decimated the hubris of one such exploiter, who brashly thought they could start Stim glitching earlier in the game with a Most Wanted contact on his head. Instead, bigeasy gave him a bullet to the head.

Lesson is don't stim glitch with a Most Wanted. pic.twitter.com/auIyq8G9xK — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) January 16, 2021

And last, but certainly not least, Reddit’s ‘Millertime166’ took it upon themself to pull off a one-man vigilante act by seeking out a Stim glitcher on Rebirth Island. Heading into the gas, copping a Gas Mask, and getting into a vehicle, Millertime used their last remaining HP to kill off a silly cheater who was hidden behind a wall.

While the Stim glitch was supposed to have been removed during the January 13 patch, some believe it persists, albeit in a more limited fashion. Nevertheless, most expect it could possibly make a return at some point.

If it does come back, these players prove that the game’s developers are not the only ones who can counteract cheaters. Like those who killed off exploiters who were abusing the Promenade truck glitch, Verdansk’s finest have begun carrying out their own brand of justice.