Best Warzone kills against cheaters exploiting the Stim glitch - Dexerto

Best Warzone kills against cheaters exploiting the Stim glitch

Published: 18/Jan/2021 5:12

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone stim glitch kills
Activision

Warzone

Taking matters into their own hands, some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s bravest players have, quite literally, gone out of their way to punish cheating exploiters who abuse the notorious Stim glitch.

As most Warzone fans have become familiar with by now, there is an unlimited Stim Shot glitch that pops into existence, gets patched out, and then returns every once in a while. The bug allows you to use an infinite amount of Stim Shots, enabling players to remain in the gas indefinitely and secure easy wins while those who play fairly die to the final circles.

Unfortunately, as time passes, more and more exploiters have become aware of the glitch and prone to abusing it. Fortunately, more and more players with competitive integrity have become aware of those exploiters and prone to exacting justice by punishing them.

While few things are more satisfying than a high-kill Warzone victory, one such thing is the cathartic sensation of a cheater being killed and therefore robbed of their illegitimate win. Highlighted by one of Warzone’s very best, Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James, here are the best kills against Stim glitch exploiters.

Unwilling to be denied their 100-kill victory, Jukeyz and his team got set up with self-revives, gas masks, and a UAV to go seek out and eliminate the exploiter in their lobby. Driving directly into the toxic gas, Jukeyz is able to hop out (as his driver is downed by the green cloud) and delete the prone cheater.

And Jukeyz isn’t alone in obliterating these exploiters. Reddit’s ‘thebigeasy31’ decimated the hubris of one such exploiter, who brashly thought they could start Stim glitching earlier in the game with a Most Wanted contact on his head. Instead, bigeasy gave him a bullet to the head.

And last, but certainly not least, Reddit’s ‘Millertime166’ took it upon themself to pull off a one-man vigilante act by seeking out a Stim glitcher on Rebirth Island. Heading into the gas, copping a Gas Mask, and getting into a vehicle, Millertime used their last remaining HP to kill off a silly cheater who was hidden behind a wall.

Wasn’t about to let a stim glitcher steal my squads W from CODWarzone

While the Stim glitch was supposed to have been removed during the January 13 patch, some believe it persists, albeit in a more limited fashion. Nevertheless, most expect it could possibly make a return at some point.

If it does come back, these players prove that the game’s developers are not the only ones who can counteract cheaters. Like those who killed off exploiters who were abusing the Promenade truck glitch, Verdansk’s finest have begun carrying out their own brand of justice.

CDL Challengers Cup #4 final placements: WestR’s reign continues

Published: 18/Jan/2021 3:01 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 3:02

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Challengers

WestR, House Tarth, and Renegades have all come away as champions in their respective regions as the fourth Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup event is now in the books. 

  • WestR continues to be the most dominant force in NA, taking home their fourth consecutive Challengers Cup victory.
  • House Tarth finally get back atop the EU region with an impressive upper bracket run over former champions.
  • Renegades reclaim the throne in APAC, taking down VOID Collective in the Grand Finals.

Final placements

Just under 1,000 teams competed around the world as the weekend-long event offered up pro points alongside the standard prize pool. No different from earlier Challengers Cups, $2,500 was on the line across NA and EU while APAC battled it out for a share in $1,500. 

Placement Team Prize
1st WestR $2,000
2nd NYSL Academy $500
3rd Built By Gamers
4th Triumph
Top 6 Slammed Strikes Back
Bean Squad
Top 8 wambyyyybambyy
HaggyCracked
Placement Team Prize
1st House Tarth $2,000
2nd Connect 4 $500
3rd RAMS
4th Gangsterz
Top 6 Obtained Esports
Team Singularity
Top 8 Orgless
Team Sween
Placement Team Prize
1st Renegades $1,000
2nd VOID Collective $500
3rd Chiefs Esports Club
4th Vertex Gaming
Top 6 Next Up
CYCLOPS
Top 8 Team Handsome
SCARZ

Challengers Cup #4 Results & Recap

The fourth Challengers Cup event kicked off on January 16 and came to a close just one day later. Hundreds of teams duked it out though a number of familiar names topped the pack once again across all three regions.

WestR once again proved to be an unstoppable force in NA. The reigning champs cruised through this week’s upper bracket without much difficulty. Despite a remarkable showing from NSYL Academy on their way through the lower bracket, they couldn’t quite matchup in the Grand Finals.

On the EU side, House Tarth climbed their way back to the top spot after two weeks of finishing in the Top 6. They took down Connect 4 in back to back matchups, winning 3-2 in the Winner’s Finals and then 3-1 in the Grand Finals.

Similarly, Renegades pushed back to the top of the APAC region after their extraordinary winning streak came to an end in Challengers Cup 3. They took down VOID Collective 3-1 in the final series.