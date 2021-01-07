7 best Call of Duty Warzone players to watch: January 2021

As Warzone’s meta changes, so do (some of) its stars. When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War integrated, the now-nerfed DMR 14, MAC-10 and dual Diamattis took center stage. Wielding them, seven players stand out as the most talented on Verdansk.

Debuting in March 2020, Warzone has catapulted into the upper echelons of Twitch viewership and major prize pools have followed along. Slide-canceling through Superstore, players have gotten signed to esports organizations, dominated streaming platforms and earned hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now, they’ll also be ranked against their peers. Coupling the adaptation to Black Ops Cold War’s guns and a history of performance, we’re ranking the seven best players to keep an eye on in January (and beyond).

While subject to personal bias and tournament offerings, these rankings take into account subjective judgment and statistical performance (e.g. tournament achievements, world records). From movement to game sense and raw accuracy to the clutch factor, Verdansk’s finest need to have it all.

Of course, popularity and in-game skill are two different things, at least for the purposes of this list. So, while the likes of NICKMERCS, Vikkstar, and Symfuhny do pull lots of viewers on a daily basis, these rankings are based on current form and they’ve lost a bit of their edge recently.

7. Evan ‘SuperEvan’ Moore

The No. 7 spot is a difficult one. Tommey and Symfuhny could each make a case for it, given their dominance prior to the new meta. As could UnRational, given his world records — or even GDBooya, for practically pioneering the DMR meta. But SuperEvan edges them out because of his consistency across metas and his recent tournament prowess.

At No. 3 on the earnings list, Evan followed up a second-place finish at September’s $100K ROKKR Royale tournament with first place in November’s HusKerrs Howl Grand Finals and a top-4 finish in December’s $100K Toronto Ultra tourney. In the latest, he adapted well enough to the world of DMR, MAC and Diamatti to post an impressive 7.5 kill-death ratio (K/D), per InTheZone.

6. Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James

The sole competitor ranked here who does not sit in the top-10 earners, Jukeyz is much better than his payouts indicate. Considering how few tournaments the Liverpool-based streamer gets invited to, his total earnings are relatively inconsequential.

Instead, Jukeyz is better judged by his skill. While it may be hard for Americans to understand his Scouse accent, it’s not hard to recognize his game. By fans and peers alike, the streamer is regularly considered a candidate to be the best Warzone player in the world on any day (no matter the time zone).

5. Rhys ‘Rated’ Price

Two months ago, Rated wouldn’t be in the top seven. Despite numerous high tournament placements, including Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and at HusKerrs Howl, he simply hadn’t carved out clear superiority. But now, he’s earned a contract with 100 Thieves and his December performances are too impressive to ignore.

Flying to No. 6 on the earnings list, Rated posted a 17.3 K/D (per ITZ) at NYSL’s WarzoneMania tournament and an 8.1 K/D at the Toronto tourney, placing top-four in each. His comms are clean, his shot is straight, and his place in the top seven is deserved.

4. DiazBiffle

If you know, you know. He’s not the biggest name, but DiazBiffle is renowned in the Warzone community — by fans and peers alike. A deadly competitor and a testament to upsurging grinders, Biffle drew viewers’ respect by helping NICKMERCS and Swagg win August’s Toronto Ultra tourney.

Then, he went on to win HusKerrs Howl, set a Trios vs. Quads world record, and place top-4 in Toronto’s December event. Now he sits at No. 7 on the earnings list and No. 4 in our rankings.

Although Biffle posted a lower K/D than his teammates, SuperEvan and Rated, in the December tourney, he did average more damage than them — a clear sign of lethality. His recoil control and movement are filthy, but he describes his game better than we can, unabashedly dubbing it “a work of art.”

3. Zack ‘Zlaner’ Lane

Like Rated, Zlaner wasn’t a high-profile competitor until recently. Things were quiet for the Canadian streamer after winning September’s ROKKR Royale, but his bank account has enjoyed some loud deposits over the past couple months.

After winning Days 1, 2, and 4 of HusKerrs Howl, Zlaner has won two of the three major Warzone tournaments in the new meta. First, he and Aydan took home the Jack Link’s Invitational and then, they claimed the top prize in Toronto’s event as well. In the former, Zlaner posted a shocking 13.1 K/D (per ITZ) and, in the second, he dropped a 9.2 (good for third overall across the event, per ITZ).

2. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas

The world’s first competitor to earn $100K in Wazone, HusKerrs is a certified robot that surgically decimates Verdansk lobbies. No one can match his earnings and few can maintain his composure when in the heat of gunfire.

Already the winningest competitor in the game, HusKerrs quickly adapted to DMRZone, won the Toronto event, and then claimed the Solos vs. Duos world record (54) on December 30. Already the winningest, HusKerrs managed to get even better and not earning a No. 1 ranking is by no means a slight against his ability.

1. Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad

Cracked, twisted, possessed by the spirits of G FUEL and anime, whatever you want to call it — Aydan is the filthiest player in Warzone. The former Fortnite pro already held a bevy of tournament wins but has shifted into another gear over the past couple of months. While Aydan’s mechanics and comms are undeniable, the game sense is what truly sets him apart.

In the Jack Link’s Invitational, the first since BOCW integration, Aydan dominated with the old Kilo and R9 class, posting a 10.5 K/D (per ITZ) and claiming first place. Then, while others shifted to the DMR, the beatboxing, dented maestro disappointingly stuck it out with the Kilo placed outside of the top 6 at WarzoneMania.

But the guy who originated the Origin-12 proved to be meta-proof by joining the DMR and MAC-10 world and winning Toronto’s December event with a strong 9.0 K/D. On the back of these tourney performances and his two world records (Trios vs Quads and a shocking 60-bomb in Solos vs Quads), Aydan edges ahead of Huskerrs and cements himself as Verdansk’s very best.