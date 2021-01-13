Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.

Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Update, 10:45am EST: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.

Update, 11:37am EST: The patch notes have now been reposted and confirmed to be going live on January 13.

Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.

Warzone January 13 patch notes:

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s

𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)

– All stats updated to match base Mac-10

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased

– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

• Recoil increased

– Increased moderately for second and third bullet

– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

• Locational damage multipliers adjusted

– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units

– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased

– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Front Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction removed

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Field Agent Foregrip

– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Front Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction removed

– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%

– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Akimbo

– All location damage multipliers set to 1

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

• Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended