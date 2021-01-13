Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone Jan 13 update nerfs DMR, Type 63, Mac-10 blueprint and Diamatti: Patch Notes

Published: 13/Jan/2021 15:21 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 4:08

by Calum Patterson
call of duty warzone dmr 14 mac 10 diamattis type 63 nerfs
Activision

Share

Warzone

A new update is going live in Warzone to nerf some of the most broken guns in the game, including the DMR, Type 63, Diammattis, and to fix the broken Mac-10 blueprint.

Players have been waiting eagerly for updates to these weapons in Warzone as they’ve been running riot since the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Update, 10:45am EST: Shortly after posting the patch notes on their official Twitter, Raven Software deleted the Tweet. It’s unclear if this means the update has been delayed, or if there was possibly a mistake in the notes.

Update, 11:37am EST: The patch notes have now been reposted and confirmed to be going live on January 13.

Check out the full notes below from before the deletion, for all changes to the weapons, and a fix for the infinite stim glitch.

Warzone cold war guns replace DMR

Warzone January 13 patch notes:

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s

𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)
– All stats updated to match base Mac-10

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)

• Recoil increased
– Increased moderately for second and third bullet
– Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

• Locational damage multipliers adjusted
– Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units
– Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

• Damage falloff ranges decreased
– 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Field Agent Foregrip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

• Front Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction removed
– Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%

• Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
– Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%
– Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%

𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

• Akimbo
– All location damage multipliers set to 1

𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

• Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended

Call of Duty

Call of Duty hacker reveals exactly how he cheats in Warzone

Published: 14/Jan/2021 1:01

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone hacker
YouTube, @Rara

Share

Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s hacker drama showing no signs of slowing down, a Facebook streamer has explained how he’s able to cheat and comfortably withstand Activision’s countermeasures. 

Going by ‘Boricua Rage Gaming’ on Facebook, a streamer, who considers himself a “modder” rather than a “hacker,” has gained popularity for showing viewers the point-of-view of someone using cheats. Promoting transparency, he revealed precisely how he cheats in Warzone and is able to continue doing so despite developers’ efforts. 

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and the Infinity Ward title’s biggest ban wave occurred on September 28 when around 20,000 accounts were permanently suspended due to detection of disallowed hacking software. Now, Treyarch and Raven Software have entered the fold alongside Black Ops Cold War’s integration, yet cheaters remain prevalent.

In an interview with YouTube’s Rara, who previously revealed how Warzone competitors were reverse-boosting into bot lobbies to farm content, Boricua Rage shared his perspective on how easy it is to hack in CoD’s battle royale.

Noting that he got into hacking after dying to one and began streaming his cheats live in August, Boricua Rage explains that he’s “just a normal player like the rest of us.” Further, he would rather be dubbed a modder than a hacker because he is “not the one who broke the game.”

As for the specific process to hacking – or as he would prefer it, modding – Boricua Rage found a website he was comfortable with based on reviews and ease of process. He then opted to purchase a hack that “spoofs” (hides his IP address) and allows for both Aim FOV (control over the aimbot’s field of view and distance) and ESP (Extra Sensory Perception, which reveals other users’ information — capable of including location through walls and even weapons in use).

After purchasing the hack, the next step is to avoid bans. In the September ban wave, which Boricua Rage calls “the big, big, big, big, big, big ban wave,” he lost a total of 80 accounts. But that was only a slight hindrance, as he claims he is able to continue using new ones weekly because he has “a buddy who hooks them up.”

warzone loadout weapon
YouTube: Apollo432/Infinity Ward
Hackers will not typically be seen with high-level loadouts like this one, as they frequently need new accounts.

As Boricua Rage explains, continually creating new accounts is one way to stave off Activision’s efforts and, on the hackers’ side, updating engines is another. While new accounts bypass shadow bans and permanent bans, engine creators will also update their software as soon as developers’ anti-cheat detection programs figure out their current hacks.

In sum, he explains the efforts to curb hacking as a tug-of-war between software engineers on both sides: “There’s a lot of smart people out there that counter. It’s just a never-ending war, you know? When they do something, it takes a little bit for the other guys to catch up.”